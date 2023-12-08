How to use SID for hacking in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The war between the Na’vi and the RDA is the main focus in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. With all the technology involved in the fight, you’ll need to learn how to hack enemy weapons using SID, a device that will help you clear your path during the game’s missions.

SID – Systems Interrogation Device – is a special gadget you’ll obtain during your adventure that will become essential to your arsenal because of the variety of purposes it serves.

This tool not only allows you to hack into enemy devices to sabotage them, but it can also repair all the broken electronic machines that block your path during missions.

If you want to sneak into enemy outposts without being caught, here’s how to take advantage of the SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to get SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The SID was created by Alexander Tremayne, a human scientist who happens to be a Na’vi sympathizer.

You’ll be introduced to this tool during the main quest “Welcome to the Resistance”, right after you heal So’lek. So don’t worry about missing it, or having to search for it in the vast -and sometimes overwhelming – open world of Pandora.

Once you get the SID from Alexander Tremayne, he’ll ask you to help him fix a bunch of power boxes. This serves as a useful tutorial on how to properly operate the tool, but in case you didn’t pay attention, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to hack in the game.

How to use SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Once you acquire this device, hold LB+Y (Xbox)/L1+△ (PS5), or 5 (PC) to take the SID out and equip it.

Then, aim it at any machine you’d like to hack into. If that particular machine is hackable, you’ll see a circle with a wrench inside of it, and the circuits that connect it to another source will start to glow.

If such a machine is a weapon, you can hack in right there (jump from step 3 to step 7). However, if it’s connected to something else, you’ll have to follow the glowing wires to reach every part of it.

To start the hacking process follow these steps:

Aim the SID to the node with the wrench icon on your hacking target. Lightly press RT (Xbox)/R2 (PS5)/left-click+E or Q (PC) until both circles overlap. As soon as both circles overlap, release every button. Follow the glowing wires to the next part and repeat the previous steps. Once you reach the faulty node, the wrench icon on the target will be replaced by a circuit web icon. Repeat steps 1-3 and wait for the minigame to pop up. Use the left stick to move and create a path from the starting point to the exit. Once you reach the exit (the point on the map with the circuit web icon), the machine will be disabled/triggered.

Sometimes, the minigame map will have obstacles, so just be careful and find a way to go around them. However, keep in mind that you have to be quick because every maze has a timer.

That’s it. That’s all you need to know about hacking with the SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more game content, check our guides below:

