Assassin’s Creed Mirage post-launch plans revealed and it’s bad news for DLC

Ubisoft has revealed its post-launch DLC plans for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which mark a big departure from the franchise.

Barring the first entry, Assassin’s Creed has always supported post-launch DLC for the main series. The Ezio Trilogy indulged in its fair share of story-based DLC, but Ubisoft especially began exploring the possibilities once AC Origins hit the market in 2017.

A precursor to Odyssey’s live service-oriented bent, Origins enjoyed a long tail of post-launch support that included two story expansions, live activities, and free content like Horde Mode.

AC Odyssey and Valhalla leaned into the games as a service model even further, with the latter receiving an unprecedented two years of post-launch content support. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, however, won’t continue this particular trend.

Ubisoft shares post-launch DLC plans for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Addressing curious fans in a recent Reddit AMA, Creative Director Stéphane Boudon said there are currently no plans for AC Mirage DLC.

In news that may shock some, the developer further noted that, unlike Odyssey and Valhalla before it, Ubisoft does not intend on supporting Mirage with extensive post-launch updates.

Boudon’s full comment reads as follows, “For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch.”

But such restraint does make sense, given that developers are billing AC Mirage as a return to basics. Plus, Ubisoft’s longer-term plans for the brand will prove service-oriented in the end.

For example, the project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity will connect various experiences and offer ongoing content updates. The specifics remain under lock and key for the time being, however.

Yet, the wait for AC Mirage is coming to a close, with the Basim-starring entry hitting stores on October 12.