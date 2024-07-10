Are Once Human servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are the Once Human servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the MMO’s server status and what maintenance is taking place.

Just like most live service games, Once Human servers can encounter issues that make it difficult to log in. This can be down to a myriad of problems, but the most common involve routine maintenance or server updates.

Not being able to play Once Human can be frustrating, especially when you’re eager to play with your friends and defend your base from monstrous enemies. Luckily, our Once Human server status hub provides all the necessary information regarding future maintenance, server-related issues, and updates from the developers.

Article continues after ad

Are Once Human servers down?

Starry Studio Once Human servers can occasionaly go offline.

The Once Human servers are currently up and running. However, if you’re encountering server-based issues, then be sure to check your internet connection to see if the problem exists on your end.

It’s recommended that you first do the following before contacting the Once Human support page:

Article continues after ad

Check your wifi router and ensure any wired/wireless connections are stable.

and ensure any wired/wireless connections are stable. Run an internet speed test.

Ensure you have the latest updates downloaded for Once Human.

downloaded for Once Human. Boot up another game on your computer and see if you can load into it without issue.

Should your internet connection be stable and you still can’t gain access to the game, then the issue will be server side and you’ll need to wait for the devs to fix the issues.

Once Human server status

To stay up-to-date on the status of the Once Human server status, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also head over to the game’s official X account, Discord, Reddit page, and website for any official developer announcements.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when any issues arise. Until then, be sure to check out our other server hubs for other popular live service games like The First Descendant, Wuthering Waves, and Helldivers 2.