MultiVersus server status: Is MultiVersus down?

James Busby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Are the MultiVersus servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the MultiVersus server status and when it will go under maintenance.

MultiVersus is the latest fighting game that is taking the gaming world by storm. In fact, the free-to-play title has proven incredibly popular, securing a massive amount of players within a short amount of time.

While the MultiVersus open beta is still ongoing, there are times when the servers occasionally go offline for maintenance or to apply a new update. While these outages may be frustrating, the developers use this downtime to fix various issues.

So, if you’re wondering if the MultiVersus servers are down and want to know why you can’t log into the game, then our MultiVersus server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and developer updates.

MultiVersus server status

Player First Games The MultiVersus servers will sometimes go down to apply updates and bug fixes.

The MultiVersus servers are currently up and running, which means you’ll be able to log into the without any issues. Players previously reported problems on July 26, when the developers took the servers offline to undergo maintenance.

The open beta update has fixed a number of issues and should make for a smoother gameplay experience. However, if you’re still experiencing problems logging into MultiVersus and joining the game’s server, then be sure to head over to the official customer support page.

It’s also important to check your own online connection, so boot up another game and check your router to see if the problem is on your end.

MultiVersus server maintenance resources

To stay up-to-date on the MultiVersus server status, you can bookmark this article as we’ll be updating it whenever any problems arise. Additionally, you can also follow the official MultiVersus Twitter account. It’s here where the developers post constant updates on the game’s content and server issues.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the MultiVersus server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our MultiVersus page for all the latest news and updates.