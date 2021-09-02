Destiny 2 server status: Is Destiny down?

Every so often, Destiny servers go down in order to perform scheduled maintenance or implement updates into the game. Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of these updates.

Destiny 2 remains one of the most frequently updated and immersive looter shooters on the market today, with a constant flow of new and exciting updates for guardians to get lost in.

But, with that slew of new content comes the need for, you guessed it, server maintenance and downtime.

Lucky for you, we’ve simplified the process of finding out when, why, and for how long Destiny will be offline.

Destiny 2 Server Status

Server maintenance is currently in progress

According to Bungie’s Help website, there is scheduled server maintenance taking place throughout the day on September 2, although players should be able to log in anytime after 10:00 AM PDT. This maintenance is expected to conclude, according to Bungie, at 11:00 PM PDT. However, the site did note that “Players logging into the game may be placed in a queue, and may experience sign-on issues as background maintenance is still ongoing.”

This all comes thanks to the release of the most recent patch notes, Hotfix 3.3.0.1. These patch notes are primarily bug fixes related to UI/UX, raids, armor, crossplay voice settings, and a few other areas of the game.

It’s worth noting that, for some console players, a reset may be needed to download the new content. Any players still experiencing issues after September 2 should report their issue to the Destiny 2 help forum.

Additional server maintenance resources

To stay up-to-date on the status of Destiny servers, readers can bookmark this article and come back to it as a reference point. Otherwise, if you’re on Twitter, consider following @BungieHelp for constant updates on the game, including downtime, patch notes, or any other such updates.

Another helpful tool is Bungie’s Help site, as mentioned previously. Here, players can click on “Network Troubleshooting” to access anything server-related, and also have quick access to guides, forums, and lots of other useful content related to navigating Destiny 2.