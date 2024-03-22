Is Sea of Thieves down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are Sea of Thieves servers down right now? Here are the latest server, maintenance, and outage updates for the pirate game.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to access your favorite live-service game because of the servers being down, so knowing exactly when any maintenance is scheduled or sudden outages happen is always handy, and this applies to the pirate-themed Sea of Thieves.

If you want to stay on top of any maintenance updates, outages, and server issues for the game then we’ve got all the information you need right here.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the current server status of Sea of Thieves.

Rare Sea of Thieves is a fun open-world pirate experience.

Are Sea of Thieves servers down?

Sea of Thieves servers are currently up and running.

The game was down for planned maintenance for approximately 2 hours on March 20, 2024, but servers went back online at around 7:30 AM EST / 11:30 AM GMT. It’s important to note that you’ll need to have the latest update downloaded before you can set sail however, so make sure the most recent version of the game is downloaded on your platform of choice!

How to check Sea of Thieves server status

The easiest way to check Sea of Thieves server status is by visiting the game’s official website where they have a dedicated Game Status page. This gives you an indication of whether or not the servers are currently online and also provides a rundown of any recent errors that have been impacting players.

You can also keep an eye on the official Twitter page where the team will share any planned maintenance news. We’ll also be updating this page regularly so you can always check back here as well.

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our guides below:

