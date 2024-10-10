All Future Trunks branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Future Trunks’ campaign has three epic branching pathways in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Here is how to trigger each, as well as how to complete each unique Episode.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode battle mode serves as the game’s campaign, allowing players to relive the most epic moments from the anime from multiple perspectives.

Super Trunks is one of two Episode Battle campaigns that must be unlocked and cannot be explored from the get go.

You must complete the Future Trunks Arc in Goku’s storyline to unlock Super Trunk’s Episode Battle story in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Once done, you can dive into Trunk’s Episode mode.

There are three unique pathways to explore throughout Future Trunk’s Episode mode, so here is everything you need to know about how to trigger them and how each story plays out.

Future Trunks branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Future Trunk’s Episode mode is on par with Goku’s for having the most unique pathways to explore, with each shifting the story in completely new directions.

Shining Hope

Inherited Pride

Embarking Toward Tomorrow

As one of the last characters to unlock in Episode mode, Future Trunk’s diverging pathways are much more difficult to unlock and trigger. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with all the details.

Shining Hope pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Triggering the Shining Hope Sparking Episode timeline can be accessed during the Twisted World Episode, wherein you fight against Goku Black and Zamasu.

To unlock the Shining Hope pathway, you must defeat your opponent within a given time. In recommend hitting them with as many Sparking finishing moves as possible to deal maximum damage in the quickest time possible.

Once done, you can journey through Future Trunk’s first unique pathway.

Settling the Score with Zamasu!

Now that Trunk has learned the Evil Containment Wave technique to trap Zamasu for good; he returns to the future alongside Vegeta and his allies.

Reduce Zamasu’s health in this Episode to trigger the final showdown in the Shining Hope pathway branch.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Save the Future, Trunks!

To complete Future Trunk’s first Sparking Episode pathway, you must defeat Goku Black. Once done, a cinematic will trigger detailing how Trunk has managed to save the universe from Zamasu and Goku Black.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Inherited Pride pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

During the final Episode of the Future Trunk’s Arc, Trunk’s Choice, players can stay in the present or return to the future.

To trigger the Inherited Pride pathway, select to stay in the present. In the next Episode, To Become Strongest in the Universe, Future Trunks will spar with Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan. Wear down all three within a given time to progress through this pathway.

This is, without a doubt, the harder Sparking pathway requirement to complete as you have no time to spare and do have to defeat all three. Thankfully, you only have to reduce each character’s health by roughly half, so spam those Sparking moves to progress through.

Father or Teamwork?

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

In the next Episode, select Follow Vegeta and defeat Cabba to continue down the Inherited Pride pathway.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Vegeta’s Promise

The remaining Saiyans from Universe 6 face Future Trunks to avoid being eliminated from the Tournament and Power and erasing their entire universe: Defeat Kale and Caulifla to progress.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Surpass god, Trunks!

This timeline’s last showdown in the Tournament of Power is against Toppo. Defeat him to complete the Inherited Pride storyline, which will then wrap up with one final cinematic.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Embarking Toward Tomorrow pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

To begin this unique storyline, should we Go with Gohan instead of Vegeta during Father or Teamwork? This will then trigger the Embarking Toward Tomorrow narrative.

Unstoppable Power

Choosing to stick with Gohan, Future Trunks and allies work together in the Tournament of Power. Kale, one of the Super Saiyans from Universe 6, goes berserk and increases her strength.

Reduce Kale’s health to complete this Episode and progress.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Trustworthy Companion

In this Episode, Future Trunks faces off against Dyspo and Toppo from Universe 11. Reduce their health to trigger the final battle for Embarking Toward Tomorrow.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Rage Takes Aim

Jiren, having already eliminated Android 18 from the Tournament, aims for Android 17. Future Trunks steps up instead to battle Jiren. Defeat Jiren at full strength to complete this unique pathway, which will end via a Sparking Episode cinematic.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

For more Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero content, you can also check out the best characters in Sparking Zero, how to increase Character Proficiency as well as how to unlock all characters in the game.

Or look at some of the other alternate routes you can take during the A New Power Awakens route or the Arrival on Planet Namek route.