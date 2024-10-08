All Goku Black branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Goku Black’s campaign has one epic branching pathway in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, so here is how to trigger it as well as how to complete each unique Episode.

It’s not just our favorite heroes that get their own Episode mode in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, with Goku Black also getting his chance to shine in the limelight.

Goku Black debuted in 2016 as part of the Super Saga and quickly became an iconic villain. As one of the most powerful beings in the franchise, Goku Black is shaping up to be one of the go-to characters in Sparking Zero among the giant roster the game features.

In his Episode mode, Goku Black only has one diverging pathway and a unique Sparking timeline, so here is everything you need to know about how to trigger it and how the entire story plays out.

Goku Black branching pathway in Sparking Zero Episode mode

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

When diverging pathways emerge, they come from pivotal Episodes. In Goku Black’s story, the one route that can be played through is the following.

Proof of Justice

Goku Black’s diverging pathway is one of the best what-if scenarios in the Episode Mode. While it can be triggered almost instantly, it is no easy feat. Don’t worry, though; we’ve got you covered.

Proof of Justice pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

To trigger Goku Black’s Sparking Episode and alternative pathway, you must defeat Vegeta and Goku in the pillar Episode, Act Three Begins.

While this sounds simple, you must do so quickly; otherwise, the battle will automatically end, and you’ll begin down the normal pathway. Given that Goku and Vegeta are both in their SSGSS form, this battle is tough.

You can’t miss a beat during the battle, so expect to fail a few times before you take them both down and advance down Goku Black’s Sparking Episode pathway.

Danger Posed by Zamasu

In this Episode, Goku Black confronts Trunks before he can seal Zamasu away using the Evil Containment Wave. Defeat both Trunks and Vegeta to complete this Episode.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Their Choice

Backed against a wall, Vegeta and Goku fuse into Vegeto to overpower Goku Black. While you’ll have to battle Vegeto and Trunks, defeat one to trigger the last showdown of Goku Black’s Sparking Zero unique pathway.

However, you’ll have to defeat one without fusing with Zamasu, so quickly deal some damage to progress. After the battle, an animation will trigger Goku Black to strike down Trunks, leaving Goku and Vegeta as the last line of defense.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Proof of Justice

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

The showdown begins, with Goku Black again going toe-for-toe against Vegeta and Goku. While the battle begins against Goku, Vegeta will swap in throughout the fight. Defeat Vegeta and then Goku to trigger the end of Goku Black’s Sparking Episode timeline.

The final cutscene is one of the most epic in all Sparking Zero Episode campaigns. It completely reimagines what the world would look like if Goku and Vegeta failed to protect it.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

And that’s everything you need to know about Goku Black’s Sparking diverging pathway during his Episode mode storyline. Once completed, you’ll tick off one of the game’s Trophies and Achievements.

You can also check out the best characters in Sparking Zero, how to customize them, and how to trigger Goku and Vegeta’s Sparking pathways in their respective Episode modes.