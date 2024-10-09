All Frieza branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Frieza’s campaign has two branching pathways in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Here is how to trigger his unique Sparking Episodes.

When many think of Dragon Ball villains, Frieza is one of the first names that will come to mind. After all, his Saga introduced the very first Super Saiyan transformation.

Since the character’s initial introduction, Frieza has reappeared multiple times, including 2015’s Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F, a standalone film that, in many ways, kickstarted the franchise’s resurgence.

Article continues after ad

Given this, it’s no surprise that Frieza has his dedicated Episode campaign in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Frieza branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

In his Episode campaign, Frieza has two diverging Sparking pathways.

Fall of the Saiyans

Frieza Force Joins the Fray

Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock them and how the stories play out.

Fall of the Saiyans pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Fall of the Saiyans is the quickest and easiest Sparking Episode to unlock across all characters. However, that doesn’t make it any less epic.

Article continues after ad

To trigger Frieza’s first Sparking Episode and alternative pathway, you must defeat Super Saiyan Goku without transforming into Frieza’s full power form.

Article continues after ad

To do so, you’ll have to take down Goku quickly, but thankfully, this isn’t anywhere near as hard as some of the other Sparking Episodes that require a similar outcome to trigger.

Once Goku is defeated, the Sparking Episode will begin and play out.

Fall of the Saiyans

Unlike all other Sparking Episode pathways, Fall of the Saiyans is a simple cutscene and scenario in which Frieza defeats Goku once and for all during their iconic showdown.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Instead of Goku overpowering Frieza, the rolls reverse, and this time, Frieza wins against his longtime rival.

Frieza Force Joins the Fray pathway & all Episodes explained

Frieza’s second Sparking Episode pathway features a few more steps to unlock and includes different endings.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

To begin this diverging narrative, you must defeat Goku and Vegeta within a given time in the Freiza Revived Episode. If successful, Frieza’s second Sparking Episode storyline will be accessible.

Article continues after ad

Frieza’s Philosophy

This is a simple cutscene Episode in which Lord Beerus, the God of Destruction, agrees to let Frieza use the Dragon Balls to revive his fallen soldiers and have them participate in the Tournament of Power. He then presents Frieza with four different options:

Article continues after ad

Revive Cooler

Revive Dodoria and Zarbon

Revive King Cold

Revive the Ginyu Force

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

It doesn’t matter which options you choose, as you should have already received the Achievement or Trophy for completely Frieza’s second Sparking Episode.

However, each option triggered a different ending. For the most epic outcome, select to revive King Cold.

And that’s everything you need to know about Frieza’s Sparking diverging pathways during his Episode mode storyline.

You can also check out the best characters in Sparking Zero, how to customize them, and how to trigger Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and Piccolo’s Sparking pathways in their respective Episode modes.