All Gohan branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Gohan’s campaign in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero only has one unique Sparking timeline. Here is how to access and complete these unique pathways.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode mode allows gamers to relieve the biggest and best moments from the anime while also including branching pathways that reimagine pivotal storylines.

While Episode mode is just one of the multiple features of Sparking Zero, it is the one that die-hard Dragon Balls fans should be eager to dive right into.

Gohan’s story in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has only one Sparking pathway, but it is one of the most original and lengthy of the game’s unique branches. Here is everything you need to know about triggering it and how the story plays out.

Gohan branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Rather than focus on the early years of Gohan’s journey in the anime, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero emphasizes Adult Gohan’s narrative. Fear not for those who love teen Gohan and the Cell Saga; you’ll still be able to witness the iconic Father/Son Kamehameha in its glory.

In Gohan’s campaign, the one Sparking pathway that can be played unlocked and played through is the following.

The Strongest Warrior

Gohan’s diverging pathway in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero can be unlocked during the God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Ressurection Arc.

The Strongest Warrior pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

To begin Gohan’s Sparking story, you must put up a good fight against Frieza during the Episode, Defend Earth from the Frieza Force!

In this episode, you’ll first have to defeat one of Frieza’s henchmen, and then when Frieza, who has been brought back to life via the Dragon Balls, arrives, you’ll have to wear down a good chunk of his health quickly. Failure to do so will send you on the main pathway, but if you succeed, you will have triggered Gohan’s Sparking pathway.

The Stronger Warrior is one of the biggest curve balls from the anime’s original narrative and introduces a brand-new villain into the mix, Gohan Black. Here’s how to make your way through this pathway.

Goku’s Son

Gohan and Frieza battle it out again; however, this time, Frieza decides to transform after realizing that Gohan is much more powerful than he initially anticipated.

Defeat Frieza in this Episode to continue down the Sparking pathway.

Reward:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Frieza’s Determination

After getting by Gohan again, Frieza evolves into a new form, Golden Frieza. This Episode is when the narrative begins to shift away from canon, as Gohan is nowhere near strong enough to down Frieza in this form, having left his fighting roots in the past to become a scholar.

To complete this Episode, simply defeat Golden Frieza. This will trigger a cutscene in which a new villain, Gohan Black, will emerge.

As an immortal being, Gohan and company cannot defeat him, so Trunks byes them time to escape so that they can figure out how to take Gohan Black down.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Gohan’s Growth

This Episode does not include a fight but is simply a filler for story progression. With the reveal of Gohan Black and the looming threat he poses to the universe, Gohan is determined to train again and grow his strength.

Under the guidance of Piccolo, Gohan learns how to defeat an Immortal foe using the Evil Containment Wave attack.

Gohan Black and Gohan

Now with the ability to defeat an immortal being, Gohan returns to face Gohan Black. In this Episode, you simply have to reduce his health to progress.

This will trigger a cutscene in which Gohan Black reveals he is Zamasu from another point in the timeline. The two then fuse to increase their strength and battle Gohan once more.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

The Future Entrusted

Gohan now has to face off against Zamasu, the latter’s fusion with the non-immortal Gohan Black ultimately spelling his demise. Reduce Zamasu’s health to complete the battle for this Episode.

However, when Gohan and Goku try to finish him once and for all with a joint Kamehameha, they cannot get the job done. This ends the Episode and leads into the final part of Gohan’s Sparking Episode pathway.

Rewards:

X1000 Zeni

X50 Player EXP

The Strongest Warrior

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

With Zamasu on the brink of defeat, Trunks reemerges. Alongside Gohan, the two overpower the villain and trap him once and for all using the Evil Containment Wave attack that Piccolo taught Gohan earlier in the Sparking pathway.

With the threat of Zamasu gone, Gohan, Goku, and Vegeta return to their own timeline, where Gohan continues to train and become stronger than ever.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

And that’s everything you need to know about Gohan’s Sparking diverging pathway during his Episode mode storyline. Once completed, you’ll earn one of the game’s Trophies and Achievements.

And that's everything you need to know about Gohan's Sparking diverging pathway during his Episode mode storyline. Once completed, you'll earn one of the game's Trophies and Achievements.