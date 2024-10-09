All Piccolo branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Piccolo’s campaign in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero only has one Sparking timeline. Here is how to access and complete this unique pathway.

While Piccolo may have first been introduced to the Dragon Ball franchise as a villainous figure, he has a special place in many fans’ hearts and has been a staple of the series ever since he turned good.

His relationship with Gohan, Goku’s son, is one of the strongest bonds in Dragon Ball. While he is often sidelined in battles to make way for the likes of Goku and Vegeta, Piccolo’s Sparking pathway in his Episode campaign puts him center stage.

Piccolo’s Sparking pathway completely changes how the Android/Cell Saga concludes compared to the canon narrative. Here’s everything you need to know about triggering it and how the story plays out.

Piccolo branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

In Piccolo’s campaign, the one Sparking pathway that can be unlocked and played is the following.

A Mentor’s Guidance

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Rather than having Goku face off against Cell and the other Andriods when they arrive, Piccolo’s Sparking Episode pathway reimagines how the story would play out if it were Piccolo who answered the call to battle.

Here’s all you need to know about how to trigger the Sparking Episode pathway for Piccolo and what it entails.

A Mentor’s Guidance pathway & all Episodes explained

To begin Piccolo’s unique pathway in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you’ll simply have to select to help out Goku during his battle against Andriod 19.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

While Piccolo will remain on the sidelines canonically, this Sparking Episode narrative has him stepping in for Goku and largely taking over his role in the Android/Cell Arc.

Rescue Goku

Once you choose to help Goku out, a cutscene will trigger in which Piccolo will tell him to leave the battle and help.

Piccolo then steps up to fight Andriod 19 in Goku’s place. Defeat them in battle to complete the first Episode of Piccolo’s Sparking narrative.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Androids vs Piccolo

Android 16, 17, and 18 all arrive at the scene and declare their desire to battle Goku. Piccolo decides to oppose them instead. While Vegeta is off fighting Android 17, Piccolo is left to go toe-to-toe with Andriod 18.

Reduce Andriod 18’s health to trigger the end of the battle, wherein Gohan appears to help Piccolo out after dealing with heavy damage from his brawl with Andriod 18.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Goku’s Request

This episode is a filler, and therefore, no battle is involved. Instead, it details how Piccolo decides to fuse with Kami, a fellow Namekian, to increase his power levels and pose a real threat to Cell and the other Androids.

In a second cutscene, Goku asks Piccolo to help train Gohan to ensure his strength for the impending battle against Cell.

Cell Transforms

Cell finally arrives and absorbs Andriod 17. In his second form, Cell is much too powerful for Piccolo to defeat alone. Therefore, you must reduce Cell’s health to end this Episode.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 EXP

Training with Gohan

After realizing they cannot defeat Cell, Piccolo and Gohan return to the Hyperbolic Chamber to continue training. Defeat Gohan in this Episode to advance through to the next part of Piccolo’s Sparking storyline.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 EXP

To the Cell Games Stage

As in the anime, Cell invites Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, and others to participate in the Cells Games. Rather than having Goku be his first opponent, Piccolo faces Cell.

Reduce Cell’s health to unlock the final Episode of Piccolo’s Sparking pathway.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 EXP

A Mentor’s Guidance

Powered up once more, Cell and Piccolo go blow for blow. You must reduce Cell to no health to complete this Episode and trigger the final cinematic of the pathway. A quick note, however, facing Cell in this Episode is quite a tough battle.

As such, be sure to get the jump on him early and avoid taking too much damage.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Charging up Piccolo’s Sparking meter will ensure you can get some close-range attacks without Cell countering too often and hitting him with Ki attacks from afar is also a good way to chip away at his health bar.

Gohan will step up and defeat Cell, this time without Goku’s help but instead with Piccolo’s.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 EXP

And that’s everything you need to know about Piccolo’s Sparking diverging pathway during his Episode mode storyline. Once completed, you’ll earn one of the game’s Trophies and Achievements.

