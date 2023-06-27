AEW Fight Forever leak reveals Stadium Stampede battle royale

It seems that AEW Fight Forever is set for a wacky 30-man battle royale mode featuring closing circles, horses, golf carts, and a whole lot more madness, according to a leak.

Yuke’s are back in the wrestling game market with AEW Fight Forever. America’s hottest, newest wrestling organization has been taking the world by storm in the last few years. With the likes of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk spearheading the company’s momentum, AEW is a company on the up.

So, it feels like the right time to break into the gaming stratosphere. AEW Fight Forever is already set to debut with a bang thanks to its inclusion of the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. But now, a new mode could be on the horizon after a leak suggested that the Stadium Stampede match is on the way, but with a huge twist in the game.

AEW Fight Forever battle royale mode leaked

It was previously reported that Stadium Stampede would be included at the game’s launch, but there has been no suggestion of this from Yuke’s.

There is now finally some traction pertaining to this rumor though. In the words of Twitter user @LynchReborn: “Datamine Pipe Bomb Leak. Stadium Stampede is a 30-player, online Battle Royale mode. This is what the Battle Pass is for. Loadouts, chests, vehicles (horse! golf cart!), shrinking circle, the whole nine yards. Absolutely baffling why THQ hasn’t revealed it.”

There is plenty of substance to go with the leak too. Pictures of the datamine reveal many lines of interesting text including some eyebrow-raising details.

“A battle-royale mode pitting together up to 30 players at once! Fight within a massive stadium and aim to be the last wrestler standing!” This obviously confirms the basis of the mode and the idea that it will take place in the classic Stadium Stampede environment seen at the 2020 and 2021 AEW Double or Nothing 2020 PPVs.

Oher curious points to note are that it will also feature loadouts, abilities, and heat levels. Not only that, but vehicles too: “The golf cart and horse are among the strongest weapon types.” Adam “Hangman” Page is famous for his cowboy gimmick and has famously ridden a horse during AEW events, so this is no surprise.

The Stadium Stampede match stipulation is one of AEW’s most zany match types, so it’ll be fascinating to see how it works as a battle royale mode. For all the latest on the game, check out our detailed hub featuring all you need to know.