Will AEW Fight Forever be on Steam Deck?

The new retro-inspired wrestling game, AEW Fight Forever, is landing on PC day and date with the console releases. Though, will it run on the Steam Deck?

AEW, All Elite Wrestling, was born out of a one-off indie event, All In in 2018. The idea was to put on a pay-per-view that would potentially top WWE and prove that a different kind of wrestling was what fans wanted.

It was a major success, backed and run by billionaire Tony Khan, AEW will hit its fifth year in 2024. With major video game fans on the roster, and a good nose for where the money is, it was inevitable that a video game would get released.

AEW Fight Forever launches June 29, and is developed by previous wrestling game alumni Yukes. But, the question on everyone’s lips is will it be playable on the Steam Deck?

Is AEW Fight Forever on Steam Deck?

AEW/Yuke’s

All signs point to AEW Fight Forever being Steam Deck compatible, though it has not been certified by Valve quite yet. The game would hopefully work with Proton either way, but vice presidents of the company, The Young Bucks, got the news out there first a short while ago.

Nick Jackson in the vlog show, BTE (Behind The Elite), showed off gameplay of Fight Forever on a Steam Deck. Assuming that the person who owns it isn’t running Windows, the game looks to be confirmed for being fully functional on the Steam Deck.

This video also gives us a good look at the performance, with a nice stable 60FPS from our estimation.

What is AEW Fight Forever?

With all this in tow, it’s good to know that the upcoming game, Fight Forever, is retro-inspired. Taking a page from older WWE games like No Mercy and Here Comes The Pain! It’ll take some liberties with the simulated fake fighting. This means also adopting a lower fidelity in graphical output. This makes it perfect for something like the Steam Deck.

The company’s leading men include Kenny Omega, a massive video game fan. His previous stints in New Japan have included entrances where he cosplays as Sans from Undertale and both of his signature moves are video game references (One Winged Angel and V-Trigger).

ALL ELITE WRESTLING / YUKE’S

Even their most popular referee, Aubrey Edwards, is a game developer with a background in tool development and eventually, lead producer on Scribblenauts Unlimited.

Again, AEW Fight Forever launches June 29 on PC, PS5, and Xbox. It isn’t coming to Game Pass.

