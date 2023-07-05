AEW Fight Forever’s rumored Stadium Stampede mode confirmed by Kenny Omega

AEW Fight Forever will eventually receive a Stadium Stampede mode, according to a comment from Kenny Omega.

Rumors about a Stadium Stampede-style battle royale for the AEW game have been swirling for quite some time. For a while, it was assumed developer Yuke’s would ship the title with the mode intact.

Though Fight Forever launched sans the unconfirmed Stadium Stampede experience, a recent leak claimed Yuke’s still had something special up its sleeve.

The leak in question made the rounds late last month, thanks to datamined details confirming the existence of “a battle-royale mode pitting together up to 30 players at once.” Now someone in-the-know has let the cat out of the bag.

Kenny Omega teases Stadium Stampede for AEW Fight Forever

Speaking to Uproxx (via 411mania), AEW wrestler and Executive VP Kenny Omega promised Fight Forever fans “haven’t seen anything yet.” Omega then addressed the leaked Stadium Stampede mode, specifically touting the game mode as “incredibly unique.”

The wrestler told Uproxx, “There’s something, in particular, coming up that, it’s sort of been leaked a little bit, so the Stadium Stampede mode I’m very excited for and I think people are going to have a lot of fun. It’s something so incredibly unique and I think it’s going to be great.”

He also confirmed that additional customization options for create a wrestler are in the works. As for when this content and Stadium Stampede will hit AEW Fight Forever, Omega didn’t say.

AEW

AEW Fight Forever launched to middling review scores in late June but many remain hopeful that it could reach its full potential.

Confirmation that a 30-player Stadium Stampede mode is on the horizon could certainly help in this regard. And the same could be said for Omega’s promise that more custom parts for create a wrestler are in the works. Time will tell if the new wrestling game from Yuke’s will eventually live up to its promise.

AEW Fight Forerever is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.