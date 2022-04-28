AEW Fight Forever console game roster list: All confirmed wrestlers & legends

While AEW Fight Forever is still in early development and only a few stars have been revealed, here’s a full look at every confirmed wrestler on the roster, along with a list of possible inclusions.
In just a few short years, AEW has flipped the professional wrestling landscape on its head. With legends jumping ship from WWE, icons coming out of retirement, and new talent rising to the top every week, the full roster is stacked full of talent.
Dozens of massively popular names make the weekly programming must-watch for any wrestling fan. But with such an extensive range of characters, who’s going to make the cut for the upcoming AEW game?
While Fight Forever is still in early development and only a few key names have been revealed, there’s a chance we could see one of the best rosters of any wrestling game yet.
So before we learn more about the project, we’ve put together a list of every confirmed AEW wrestler set to appear in the console and PC title, along with a list of every potential figure that could be playable.
Contents
Confirmed AEW wrestlers in Fight Forever
Since its reveal in 2020, just a select few AEW wrestlers have been confirmed for the upcoming title.
What started with Kenny Omega, Hikaru Shida, and Chris Jericho in the reveal trailer, soon paved the way for Darby Allin and Jungle Boy to get their own teaser footage.
While we haven’t seen them in action just yet, a few additional names like the Young Bucks, Thunder Rosa and even late wrestling legend Owen Hart have all been confirmed for the project as well.
Below is a full look at every confirmed wrestler set to be playable in AEW Fight Forever:
- Chris Jericho
- Darby Allin
- Hikaru Shida
- Jungle Boy
- Kenny Omega
- Matt Jackson (Young Bucks)
- Nick Jackson (Young Bucks)
- Owen Hart
- Thunder Rosa
- Nyla Rose
- Kris Statlander
Possible men’s division wrestlers in AEW Fight Forever
There’s currently no telling just how big the scope of AEW Fight Forever may be. We could see a fairly small roster at launch with various DLC packs adding new characters down the line.
But there’s also a chance the game hits store shelves with one of the most stacked in-game rosters of any wrestling title yet.
With dozens of extremely talented and popular names wrestling for AEW, we’ve put together a list of all the possible names we could see in the upcoming title:
- Adam Page
- Adam Cole
- Alan Angels (The Dark Order)
- Alex Reynolds (The Dark Order)
- Andrade El Idolo
- Angelo Parker
- Anthony Bowens (The Acclaimed)
- Anthony Ogogo
- Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club)
- Billy Gunn (The Gunn Club)
- Bobby Fish (reDRagon)
- Brandon Cutler
- Brian Cage
- Brody King (The House of Black)
- Bryan Danielson
- Buddy Matthews (The House of Black)
- Cash Wheeler (FTR)
- Christian Cage
- Christopher Daniels
- Chuck Taylor (Best Friends)
- CM Punk
- Colt Cabana (The Dark Order)
- Colten Gunn (The Gunn Club)
- Danhausen
- Daniel Garcia
- Dante Martin
- Darius Martin
- Dax Harwood (FTR)
- Dustin Rhodes
- Eddie Kingston
- Ethan Page (Men of the Year)
- Evil Uno (The Dark Order)
- Frankie Kazarian
- Hook
- Isiah Kassidy (Private Party)
- Jake Hager
- Jay Lethal
- Jeff Hardy
- John Silver (The Dark Order)
- Jon Moxley
- Keith Lee
- Kyle O’Reilly (reDRagon)
- Lance Archer
- Lee Moriarty
- Luchasaurus
- Malakai Black (The House of Black)
- Matt Hardy
- Matt Menard
- Matt Sydal
- Max Caster (The Acclaimed)
- Miro
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Ortiz
- Pac
- Penta El Zero M (Lucha Brothers)
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Pres10 Vance (The Dark Order)
- QT Marshall
- Rey Fenix (Lucha Brothers)
- Ricky Starks
- Sammy Guevara
- Samoa Joe
- Santana
- Scorpio Sky (Men of the Year)
- Shawn Spears
- Sonny Kiss
- Stu Grayson (The Dark Order)
- Swerve Strickland
- The Blade
- The Butcher
- Tony Nese
- Trent Beretta
- Wardlow
- Wheeler Yuta
- William Regal
Possible women’s division wrestlers in AEW Fight Forever
Alongside the stacked men’s division in AEW comes an equally formidable women’s division. From veteran technicians like Serena Deeb to fresh stars like Jade Cargill, there are plenty of major players that could make an impact in the upcoming release.
While only four AEW women’s wrestler has been confirmed for the title thus far, below is a list of every name that could appear on the roster at launch:
- Abadon
- Anna Jay
- AQA
- Bunny
- Britt Baker D.M.D
- Emi Sakura
- Jade Cargill
- Jamie Hayter
- Leyla Hirsch
- Mercedes Martinez
- Paige Vanzant
- Penelope Ford
- Rebel
- Red Velvet
- Riho
- Ruby Soho
- Serena Deeb
- Tay Conti
- Toni Storm
- Yuka Sakazaki
Possible legends in AEW Fight Forever
Beyond the current active wrestlers in AEW, we also know the game is looking to make use of various legends associated with the promotion.
With Owen Hart already confirmed, it opens the door for a range of popular veterans. Below is a look at some of the AEW legends we could see in the upcoming console and PC game:
- Arn Anderson
- Brodie Lee
- Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
- Mark Henry
- Paul Wight
- Sting
- Taz
- Tully Blanchard
So that’s a full look at every name we could see on the AEW Fight Forever roster. We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as new wrestlers are confirmed ahead of launch.
In the meantime, be sure to brush up on everything else we know about the upcoming game with our dedicated hub.
