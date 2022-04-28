AEW Fight Forever console game roster list: All confirmed wrestlers & legends

While AEW Fight Forever is still in early development and only a few stars have been revealed, here’s a full look at every confirmed wrestler on the roster, along with a list of possible inclusions.

In just a few short years, AEW has flipped the professional wrestling landscape on its head. With legends jumping ship from WWE, icons coming out of retirement, and new talent rising to the top every week, the full roster is stacked full of talent.

Dozens of massively popular names make the weekly programming must-watch for any wrestling fan. But with such an extensive range of characters, who’s going to make the cut for the upcoming AEW game?

While Fight Forever is still in early development and only a few key names have been revealed, there’s a chance we could see one of the best rosters of any wrestling game yet.

So before we learn more about the project, we’ve put together a list of every confirmed AEW wrestler set to appear in the console and PC title, along with a list of every potential figure that could be playable.

Confirmed AEW wrestlers in Fight Forever

Since its reveal in 2020, just a select few AEW wrestlers have been confirmed for the upcoming title.

What started with Kenny Omega, Hikaru Shida, and Chris Jericho in the reveal trailer, soon paved the way for Darby Allin and Jungle Boy to get their own teaser footage.

While we haven’t seen them in action just yet, a few additional names like the Young Bucks, Thunder Rosa and even late wrestling legend Owen Hart have all been confirmed for the project as well.

Below is a full look at every confirmed wrestler set to be playable in AEW Fight Forever:

Chris Jericho

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Matt Jackson (Young Bucks)

Nick Jackson (Young Bucks)

Owen Hart

Thunder Rosa

Nyla Rose

Kris Statlander

Possible men’s division wrestlers in AEW Fight Forever

There’s currently no telling just how big the scope of AEW Fight Forever may be. We could see a fairly small roster at launch with various DLC packs adding new characters down the line.

But there’s also a chance the game hits store shelves with one of the most stacked in-game rosters of any wrestling title yet.

With dozens of extremely talented and popular names wrestling for AEW, we’ve put together a list of all the possible names we could see in the upcoming title:

Adam Page

Adam Cole

Alan Angels (The Dark Order)

Alex Reynolds (The Dark Order)

Andrade El Idolo

Angelo Parker

Anthony Bowens (The Acclaimed)

Anthony Ogogo

Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Billy Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Bobby Fish (reDRagon)

Brandon Cutler

Brian Cage

Brody King (The House of Black)

Bryan Danielson

Buddy Matthews (The House of Black)

Cash Wheeler (FTR)

Christian Cage

Christopher Daniels

Chuck Taylor (Best Friends)

CM Punk

Colt Cabana (The Dark Order)

Colten Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Danhausen

Daniel Garcia

Dante Martin

Darius Martin

Dax Harwood (FTR)

Dustin Rhodes

Eddie Kingston

Ethan Page (Men of the Year)

Evil Uno (The Dark Order)

Frankie Kazarian

Hook

Isiah Kassidy (Private Party)

Jake Hager

Jay Lethal

Jeff Hardy

John Silver (The Dark Order)

Jon Moxley

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly (reDRagon)

Lance Archer

Lee Moriarty

Luchasaurus

Malakai Black (The House of Black)

Matt Hardy

Matt Menard

Matt Sydal

Max Caster (The Acclaimed)

Miro

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Ortiz

Pac

Penta El Zero M (Lucha Brothers)

Powerhouse Hobbs

Pres10 Vance (The Dark Order)

QT Marshall

Rey Fenix (Lucha Brothers)

Ricky Starks

Sammy Guevara

Samoa Joe

Santana

Scorpio Sky (Men of the Year)

Shawn Spears

Sonny Kiss

Stu Grayson (The Dark Order)

Swerve Strickland

The Blade

The Butcher

Tony Nese

Trent Beretta

Wardlow

Wheeler Yuta

William Regal

Possible women’s division wrestlers in AEW Fight Forever

Alongside the stacked men’s division in AEW comes an equally formidable women’s division. From veteran technicians like Serena Deeb to fresh stars like Jade Cargill, there are plenty of major players that could make an impact in the upcoming release.

While only four AEW women’s wrestler has been confirmed for the title thus far, below is a list of every name that could appear on the roster at launch:

Abadon

Anna Jay

AQA

Bunny

Britt Baker D.M.D

Emi Sakura

Jade Cargill

Jamie Hayter

Leyla Hirsch

Mercedes Martinez

Paige Vanzant

Penelope Ford

Rebel

Red Velvet

Riho

Ruby Soho

Serena Deeb

Tay Conti

Toni Storm

Yuka Sakazaki

Possible legends in AEW Fight Forever

Beyond the current active wrestlers in AEW, we also know the game is looking to make use of various legends associated with the promotion.

With Owen Hart already confirmed, it opens the door for a range of popular veterans. Below is a look at some of the AEW legends we could see in the upcoming console and PC game:

Arn Anderson

Brodie Lee

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Mark Henry

Paul Wight

Sting

Taz

Tully Blanchard

So that’s a full look at every name we could see on the AEW Fight Forever roster. We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as new wrestlers are confirmed ahead of launch.

In the meantime, be sure to brush up on everything else we know about the upcoming game with our dedicated hub.