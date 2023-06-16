Is AEW Fight Forever coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Curious about AEW Fight Forever and whether or not it’s available on Xbox Game Pass? This guide delves into one of the most important questions surrounding this sought-after wrestling game.

AEW Fight Forever is the adrenaline-fueled wrestling game that has fans chomping at the bit for its release. AEW has been an absolute sensation since debuting and has provided wrestling fans with an exciting, alternative product – and now a game.

Capturing the frenetic energy and excitement of the pro-wrestling world, AEW Fight Forever’s immersive gameplay, dynamic visuals, and the opportunity to play as some of your favorite wrestling personalities have captivated fans globally.

With the question of Xbox Game Pass looming, we’re here today to see if Fight Forever will deliver hard-hitting moves on the subscription service.

Will AEW Fight Forever Come to Xbox Game Pass?

Sadly, the answer to that question of AEW Fight Forever being on Xbox Game Pass is a disappointing no.

As it stands, there are no confirmed plans to bring AEW Fight Forever to Xbox Game Pass. Just to hammer home the point, even the devs themselves addressed this matter.

“This also seems like a good time to share that we don’t anticipate AEW Fight Forever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.”

Keep in mind, the gaming industry is an ever-evolving entity. While the arcade wrestling title may not be coming to Xbox Game Pass at this precise moment, there is always a possibility for it to be included in the future. With the popularity and demand for the game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Microsoft consider adding it to its platform down the line.

