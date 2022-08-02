AEW Fight Forever leaked store listing reveals Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

A leaked AEW Fight Forever listing may have revealed many of the features that will be included in the upcoming wrestling game, as well as which consoles it will be available for on release.

AEW fans are hotly anticipating the release of the brand’s first video game Fight Forever. And while very few details about the game have been released so far, a new leak from an Amazon UK listing hints at what fans can expect from the game when it does eventually arrive.

Given that the WWE has essentially had a monopoly on these types of games, AEW’s first project will finally offer up some competition and an alternative for gamers.

AEW’s Executive Vice President and wrestling legend Kenny Omega has been heavily involved with the creation of the game. While recovering from injury, Omega has been sending updates on its progress and has previously spoken at length about the diligent process taking place to create AEW Fight Forever.

While this listing is yet to be confirmed as accurate, this wouldn’t be the first time Amazon has accidentally spilled out details on an up-and-coming game. In saying that, here’s everything that Amazon UK has potentially revealed about the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game.

AEW/Yuke’s Kenny Omega has been a major ambassador for the upcoming AEW game.

Leaked game modes and features in AEW Fight Forever

According to the Amazon UK listing, AEW Fight Forever will include, “a deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and more match types than you can count.”

The listing also included some of the specific types of matches that will seemingly be available to play through in the game at launch. These include the following:

“Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, and online co-op multiplayer matches”.

Given that AEW has really made a name for themselves for their brutal and inventive themed matches, it’s promising to hear that the video game will be including some of the most iconic. This also comes off the back of the game reportedly taking inspiration from some of the most classic WWE wrestling titles like No Mercy and Here Comes the Pain.

AEW Fight Forever leaked platforms

Yukes / AEW Kris Statlander was unveiled as a roster member in AEW Fight Forever in May 2022.

It appears that gamers won’t have to fear that Fight Forever might not arrive on their console of choice. The game will seemingly be available on all major consoles. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

In terms of a release date, AEW Fight Forever is still yet to have one confirmed. While it is listed as coming out on December 31 2022, this is almost certainly a placeholder date until the real one is confirmed.

However, more news and updates on AEW Fight Forever should be arriving soon, especially in light of the leaked listing. To keep up to date with all things AEW Fight Forever, check out Dexerto’s coverage here.