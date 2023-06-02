Everything in AEW Fight Forever Season 1: FTR, Danhausen, Keith Lee, more

With AEW Fight Forever Season 1 comes the first batch of additional wrestlers along with a handful of new minigames. From the debut of tag champs FTR to the arrival of Danhausen and his curse, here’s what’s included in the first seasonal update.

After months of anticipation, AEW FIght Forever is finally around the corner. With a June 29 release date now official, fans don’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the company’s first full-fledged video game.

With a litany of game modes and a stacked roster full of top-tier talent, there’s plenty to see and do right out of the gate. However, as the name so cleverly implies, Fight Forever will continue to be supported long into the future with DLC.

Season 1 is first up and while it’s still early days yet, the first details have now been revealed. So before it gets underway, here’s what we can expect.

At the time of writing, an exact start date for Season 1 is yet unclear. There’s a chance the first season is live at the day of release on June 29, or it could instead come into focus a few weeks after launch.

There’s also no telling just yet how long seasons are expected to last in AEW Fight Forever. We’ll just have to wait and see what the developers at Yuke’s have in store for this post-launch support.

Rest assured we’ll update you here with any further start date details as they emerge.

Six new wrestlers arriving in AEW Fight Forever Season 1

What we do know for certain is that six new wrestlers will be joining AEW Fight Forever in Season 1. Exactly when they will be available, however, is still unclear. But fans can expect to get their hands on some of AEW’s brightest stars, including the current tag team champs, very soon.

Below is the full list of AEW wrestlers set to debut as part of Season 1:

FTR: Revival Pack Cash Wheeler Dax Harwood

Limitless Bunny Bundle Keith Lee The Bunny

Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack Hook Danhausen



For the time being, there’s no telling if these bundles will be available for individual purchase outside of the season pass itself, nor whether they will be added to the regular game for everyone later down the line.

Four new minigames available in AEW Fight Forever Season 1

On top of the six new wrestlers, select bundles also include access to new minigames. Outside of the core wrestling experience itself, AEW Fight Forever also features a number of hilarious and bizarre minigames for fans to compete in.

Moving forward, it appears that we can expect even more minigames to be in the rotation as future seasons become available. Starting with Season 1, we know for certain four more will soon be accessible and they are the following:

FTR: Revival Pack JoinUs Deth Race-X

Limitless Bunny Bundle MJF Car Thrash Sloth Sling



While that’s all there is to know about AEW Fight Forever Season 1 thus far, it is still early days yet. Given we’re still a few weeks out from launch, and perhaps further still from the first season, we’re sure to learn plenty more in the near future.

Be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest as new details emerge.