AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list leaked: 38 challenges to complete
AEW Fight Forever’s achievement & trophy list has leaked out online early and we’ve got the full list for you right here. From winning championships to creating your own arenas, here’s what needs to be done.
Although a release date is still yet to be locked in for AEW FIght Forever, the companies first console game is seemingly drawing near. With ample gameplay details out in the wild and an ever-growing list of wrestlers joining the roster, Fight Forever could be just around the corner.
Now, we have an even greater indication that’s the case, as the game’s full achievement & trophy list has just spilled out online. Given these all have to be formally registered through both Microsoft and Sony respectively, it’s a good sign the game’s launch is imminent.
But before it hits store shelves, let’s take a full look at every achievement & trophy up for grabs in AEW Fight Forever.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Full AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list
The full AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list is as follows:
- Promising New Team: Create a custom team that includes a custom wrestler, and complete a tag team match
- Arena Architect: Create a custom arena and complete a match using it
- Making Their Debut…: Create a custom wrestler and complete a singles match using them
- Professional Gamer: Play through 5 different minigames
- Casual Gamer: Win a minigame within Road to Elite
- Triple Crown: Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite
- Train to the Max: Perform 30 or more successful intense trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite
- Food Critic: Select dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite
- Shirt Collector: Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite
- Hall-of-Famer: Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite
- Livin’ the Wrestler’s Life: Complete Road to Elite 10 times
- Welcome to the Elite: Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite
- On The Road to Elite: Complete Road to Elite
- E-Shopper: Make a purchase using AEW Cash
- No Feat Too Large: Complete at least 30 challenges
- The King of Harts: Complete 100 total singles matches in Exhibition
- Beat the Best: Defeat a COM opponent on Elite difficulty in a singles match in Exhibition
- Equal Opportunity Players: Play through a match with at least 50 wrestlers
- Watch your Footing: Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder match
- All Shall Cower Before Me: Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition
- Corner Wizard: Using the corner recoil attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match
- Rope Wizard: Using the rebound recoil attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match
- Fearless Rocket: Using the tope offensive skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match
- Adept Flyer: Using the springboard offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match
- Ring Cleaner: Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royal match against all COM opponents
- 4-Way Dominator: Win a 4-Way match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition
- Dexterous Dervish: Using the desperation impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move
- Who Needs Hands: Using the sloth style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket
- Full Course Beatdown: Win a singles match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher
- Belt Collector: Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion
- KABOOM!: Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition
- DANGER: Contents Under Pressure!: Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition
- Finisher Thief: Using the gimmick infringement skill, win a match using the opponent’s finisher
- Smooth Footwork: Using the kip-up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match
- Nice Catch!: Using the anti-air defense skill, catch a dive attack
- Off the Guardrail: Using the guardrail drive offensive skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match
- First Win: Defeat a COM opponent for the first time in Exhibition
So there you have it – those are all the unique achievements & trophies up for grabs during your AEW Fight Forever playthrough. For more about the upcoming game, be sure to check out our full overview here.