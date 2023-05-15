AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list leaked: 38 challenges to complete

AEW Fight Forever’s achievement & trophy list has leaked out online early and we’ve got the full list for you right here. From winning championships to creating your own arenas, here’s what needs to be done.

Although a release date is still yet to be locked in for AEW FIght Forever, the companies first console game is seemingly drawing near. With ample gameplay details out in the wild and an ever-growing list of wrestlers joining the roster, Fight Forever could be just around the corner.

Now, we have an even greater indication that’s the case, as the game’s full achievement & trophy list has just spilled out online. Given these all have to be formally registered through both Microsoft and Sony respectively, it’s a good sign the game’s launch is imminent.

But before it hits store shelves, let’s take a full look at every achievement & trophy up for grabs in AEW Fight Forever.

ALL ELITE WRESTLING / YUKE’S AEW Fight Forever’s achievement & trophy list will have players using a wide range of weapons, skills, and wrestling styles.

Full AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list

The full AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list is as follows:

Promising New Team: Create a custom team that includes a custom wrestler, and complete a tag team match

Arena Architect: Create a custom arena and complete a match using it

Making Their Debut…: Create a custom wrestler and complete a singles match using them

Professional Gamer: Play through 5 different minigames

Casual Gamer: Win a minigame within Road to Elite

Triple Crown: Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite

Train to the Max: Perform 30 or more successful intense trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite

Food Critic: Select dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite

Shirt Collector: Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite

Hall-of-Famer: Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite

Livin' the Wrestler's Life: Complete Road to Elite 10 times

Welcome to the Elite: Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite

On The Road to Elite: Complete Road to Elite

E-Shopper: Make a purchase using AEW Cash

No Feat Too Large: Complete at least 30 challenges

The King of Harts: Complete 100 total singles matches in Exhibition

Beat the Best: Defeat a COM opponent on Elite difficulty in a singles match in Exhibition

Equal Opportunity Players: Play through a match with at least 50 wrestlers

Watch your Footing: Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder match

All Shall Cower Before Me: Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition

Corner Wizard: Using the corner recoil attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match

Rope Wizard: Using the rebound recoil attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match

Fearless Rocket: Using the tope offensive skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match

Adept Flyer: Using the springboard offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match

Ring Cleaner: Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royal match against all COM opponents

4-Way Dominator: Win a 4-Way match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition

Dexterous Dervish: Using the desperation impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move

Who Needs Hands: Using the sloth style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket

Full Course Beatdown: Win a singles match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher

Belt Collector: Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion

KABOOM! : Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition

DANGER: Contents Under Pressure!: Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition

Finisher Thief: Using the gimmick infringement skill, win a match using the opponent's finisher

Smooth Footwork: Using the kip-up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match

Nice Catch!: Using the anti-air defense skill, catch a dive attack

Off the Guardrail: Using the guardrail drive offensive skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match

First Win: Defeat a COM opponent for the first time in Exhibition

So there you have it – those are all the unique achievements & trophies up for grabs during your AEW Fight Forever playthrough. For more about the upcoming game, be sure to check out our full overview here.