Will AEW Fight Forever be on Nintendo Switch?

All Elite Wrestling’s much-awaited video game, AEW Fight Forever, is gearing up to make its grand debut on many different platforms. In this guide, we’ll quickly run you through and clear up the game’s status on the Nintendo Switch.

The wrestling video game scene has been lit up by new competition. That’s right, wrestling game lovers have primarily only had access to WWE-branded games, until now. With the arrival of AEW Fight Forever onto the scene, gamers have a wider and fresher choice in terms of gameplay, graphics, and superstar selection.

This marks a new era in the wrestling video game industry. It’s an exciting time for fans of professional wrestling, gaming, and those who just want some old-school, arcade wrestling. But are AEW Fight Forever and the Nintendo Switch teaming up to deliver championship gold?

Is AEW Fight Forever on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, AEW Fight Forever is officially walking down the ramp and will grace Nintendo Switch consoles.

The portability and user-friendly nature of the Nintendo Switch make it the perfect platform for a game like AEW Fight Forever, enabling you to take the adrenaline-fueled wrestling action wherever you go. The console’s innovative hardware, combined with the high-definition graphics and intuitive controls of AEW Fight Forever, promises an unmatched gaming experience.

The release of AEW Fight Forever on Nintendo Switch is significant for a big reason. It showcases AEW’s willingness to expand its gaming horizons by reaching out to a wider audience. The Nintendo Switch, with its ever-growing user base, offers a perfect platform for such expansion.

With the game’s roster boasting world-class names such as Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Chris Jericho, gamers can expect intense, action-packed wrestling matches anytime, anywhere.

The high-powered, dynamic wrestling experience of AEW Fight Forever is set to hit Nintendo Switch consoles. Stay tuned to Dexerto for the latest guide and content on the game:

