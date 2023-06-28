AEW Fight Forever: All confirmed game modes

AEW Fight Forever has an array of dazzling game modes to choose. From traditional 1-on-1 matchups to the violent, anything-goes nature of Lights Out, here’s every match type in the wrestling title.

2023 ushers in the era of a new wrestling competitor on the market – AEW Fight Forever. Owner Tony Khan has built up a huge wrestling empire in a short space of time since the company’s official 2019 debut.

The growth is so spectacular the company already has an official video game. AEW Fight Forever is led by Yuke’s – bonafide legends when it comes to developing wrestling games – and showcases the company’s best qualities. One standout aspect of AEW is its variety of interesting and unique match types.

So without further ado, let’s run through every game mode in AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever match types

From standard 1-on-1 matches to multi-person brawls, there’s something for everyone. While AEW Fight Forever fans won’t be able to savor the delights of a Mimosa Mayhem match or Escalera De La Muerte setpiece, there are plenty of other stipulations to enjoy.

1-on-1 Normal Lights Out Falls Count Anywhere

2-on-2

3-Way Match

4-Way Match

Casino Battle Royale

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Ladder Match

Minigames

Training

Lots of DLC is planned and future updates are expected to hit the wrestling title. So while there’s a healthy selection of AEW Fight Forever game modes at launch, more could be added. Don’t be surprised to see Blood & Guts or the ever-chaotic Stadium Stampede match added later down the line.

