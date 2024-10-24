When is 6v6 coming to Overwatch 2? Experimental modes explained

Overwatch 2’s 6v6 modes finally have a release window, although it’s not like there’s just one update coming that’ll magically bring 6v6 back. In fact, the devs are already planning multiple versions of the mode.

They’re also going to be experimenting with some different versions of 5v5 as well to try and hone in on which mode will work best for Overwatch 2 players, an admission that the current format definitely needs an overhaul.

Though it isn’t clear whether or not the dev team will ultimately go with 5v5 or 6v6 once they’ve carried out their experimental modes, it’s likely the result they land on will change Overwatch 2’s format forever.

Here’s what you need to know about the 6v6 and 5v5 experimental modes and when they’re coming out:

When is 6v6 releasing in Overwatch 2?

6v6 will be coming to Overwatch 2 the first week of Season 14. Season 14 is set to begin on December 10, 2024, meaning we should get 6v6 back before the end of 2024 by just a hair.

However, 6v6 isn’t the only place the OW dev team is experimenting, and a number of new formats are coming to the game before 6v6 is. Here’s a full explanation of every game mode they’ve confirmed so far:

All Experimental modes coming to Overwatch 2

Limit 2 (5v5)

This mode is 5v5 but with a bit more flexibility. You’ll be able to have two tanks on a team, but each role gets a limit of 2 heroes per role. Tanks will be nerfed to their open queue numbers so that you don’t have 2 Godzillas running around every match.

This will also function like open queue in players being able to select any hero in any role as long as the spots aren’t already filled.

Release window: Season 13

Kingmaker (5v5)

Similar to Limit 2, except the solo role gets a “bonus”. It isn’t clear what that bonus is just yet, but it’s safe to assume that it’ll make that solo role player stronger. Other than that, the same rules as Limit 2 apply.

Release window: Season 13 midcycle

Min 1, Max 3 (6v6)

This is a twist on 6v6 that requires each team to have 1 of each role and no more than 3 of each role. While this opens up a ton of potential for coordinated play, it’s safe to assume this mode will result in 1-3-2 (1 Tank, 3 DPS, 2 Supports) if we’re going off of how often people queue each role in solo queue.

Release window: First week of Season 14

Classic 2v2v2

This is the more standard version of 6v6 that Overwatch 1 players know and love. If you played the first game, you know what you’re getting here.

Release window: Season 14 midcycle

The devs also teased a surprise coming in Season 14, meaning there may be more experimental modes on the horizon.