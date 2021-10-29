When can you play Forza Horizon 5? Early access, unlock time & pre-load info

Forza Horizon 5 arrives on November 9, but what does that mean for players across different time zones? We’ve got everything you need to know to get into the game on time.

The Forza Horizon series returns with another high-octane installment. This time around players will be hitting the cast open roads of Mexico as they race their friends, enemies, and anyone else who steps up to the plate.

If you’re looking to get into the action as soon as the flag drops then there are a few things you should know about the “rolling release” schedule and how it affects your ability to access the game.

When does Forza Horizon 5 unlock?

While the game is set to release at Midnight on November 9, this time will vary for countries with different time zones.

The midnight designation is for the Easternmost zone in your region, so you’ll have to adjust accordingly. For the United States, this means you can get into the action at 12:00 a.m. EST/9:00 p.m. PST.

For players who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition or the Premium Add-Ons bundle, these same rules will apply but the title will unlock four days earlier on November 5.

In order to play right away though, you’ll need to have everything installed before that time comes.

How to pre-load Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox & PC

Forza Horizon 5 is available for pre-load on both Xbox and PC right now provided that you’ve purchased it through the Microsoft Store or have an active Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass for PC subscription.

Search for the game on the platform your pre-order is on Either select the game or its pre-installed placeholder file already on your console Confirm the download and wait for the “installed” notification

This is also an option for anyone who has pre-ordered a physical copy, as the Xbox smartphone app will allow you to search for the game and set it to download.

Forza Horizon 5 download size

Keep in mind that the file sizes are big, so you’ll need ample space on whatever platform you’re using:

Xbox Series X|S: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116 GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB

That’s everything you need to know about getting into Forza Horizon 5 on time. If you have more questions about the game, check out our other Forza guides here.