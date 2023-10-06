Forza Motorsport: Premium edition & pre-order bonuses explained
Forza Motorsport is the brand new racing title by Turn 10 and published by Xbox Game Studios. Here are the pre-order bonuses and edition differences for the game.
Forza Motorsport, just like every other title in the franchise is divided into editions. Each of the editions has its own benefits and bonuses. Therefore, you will have to decide what you want to get.
However, higher editions will be much more costly compared to the lower ones. Therefore, the decision comes down to how much you love the game and are willing to commit to it.
Here is all you need to know about editions and pre-order bonuses for Forza Motorsport.
Edition differences and pre-order bonuses for Forza Motorsport
The edition differences for Forza Motorsport have been presented in the table below:
|Standard
|Deluxe
|Premium
|Premium Add-ons Bundle
|Early Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Welcome Pack
|Yes
|Yes
|VIP Membership
|Yes
|Yes
|Base Game
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Race Day Car Pack
|Yes
|Yes
|Car Pass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Now, the pre-order bonus that you get for this game is a 5-day early access. There is no other pre-order bonus for this game. The prices for each edition have been provided below:
- Base Game: $69.99
- Deluxe: $89.99
- Premium: $99.99
- Premium Add-ons bundle: $39.99
The game will be released officially on October 10, 2023.
