Forza Motorsport early access: Release dates & how to play early

Will Forza Motorsport have early access? Well, if you wondering whether you can play the racing sim early, our guide has everything you need to know.

Forza Motorsport continues to excite racing game fans around the world and while its October release date is a while off, that hasn’t stopped the developers from dropping some juicy details. In fact, Turn 10 Studios aims to wow series fans with even greater customization and graphical fidelity than ever before.

With players patiently waiting to jump into the driver’s seat, many will undoubtedly be questioning whether Forza Motorsport will have early access. After all, being able to tear it around the track ahead of its worldwide release is a huge bonus for those looking to cram in some extra practice.

Forza Motorsport early access will begin on October 5, 2023. For those who don’t gain early access, you’ll need to wait until October 10, 2023, to jump into the racing sim.

While the exact time has Forza Motorsport’s early access period begins has yet to be revealed by Turn 10 Studios, we’ll update this section as soon as we have more information.

How to play Forza Motorsport early

In order to gain early access to Forza Motorsport, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Edition for £89.99/$99.99. Alternatively, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can opt for the Premium Add-Ons bundle, which includes all the extra benefits from the Premium Edition. The add-on is priced at $40, but Game Pass users can enjoy an additional 10% discount.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about gaining access to Forza Motorsport. Make sure you check out our Forza page for all the latest updates on the upcoming racing game.