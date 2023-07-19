Is Forza Motorsport coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the new racing game will release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Forza Motorsport aims to wow Xbox and PC players with its immersive races and exhilarating multiplayer matches. Distinct from other popular racing games, players can customize and fine-tune each car — allowing fans to get into the nitty-gritty aspects of the motoring world.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to, with a huge selection of high-speed vehicles, stunning visuals, and game-altering unlockables. However, those who are interested in playing Forza Motorsport without having to cough up cash will be curious to know if the game will be available on Game Pass.

So, if you’re considering playing Forza Motorsport on Xbox Game Pass, our helpful guide will provide you with all the necessary information.

Is Forza Motorsport coming to Game Pass?

Xbox Game Studios Forza Motorsport is an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive.

Yes, Forza Motorsport will be released on Xbox Game Pass when the game launches on October 10, 2023. This means you’ll be able to download and play the game on day one, without having to purchase a copy.

It’s important to note that subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the Standard Edition of Forza Motorsport. Nevertheless, players who own the Standard or Deluxe Editions can upgrade to the Premium Add-on at a cost of $40, which enables you to gain early access among other advantages.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also get an exclusive 10% discount on all add-ons, including the Premium Add-on for Forza Motorsport. So, if you enjoy the game and want to upgrade, then be sure to capitalize on this discount.

How to play Forza Motorsport on Xbox Game Pass

In order to play Forza Motorsport on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. The first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft Store to begin downloading Forza Motorsport when it releases.

That’s everything you need to know about whether Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Forza Motorsport hub for all the latest news and guides.