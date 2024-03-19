Lightyear Frontier release time: When does it unlock in your region?

Looking to dive into Lightyear Frontier as soon as it comes out? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the Lightyear Frontier release time and launch details.

Combining mechs, space, and farming, Lightyear Frontier is shaping up to be an extremely exciting cozy experience that has fans eagerly planning their farms in advance. Thankfully, after four years in the making, the game is finally releasing into early access.

So, what time can you jump into your mech and begin preparing your farm on this brand new planet? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the worldwide Lightyear Frontier release times as well as some key launch details.

Article continues after ad

Worldwide Lightyear Frontier release times

FRAME BREAK / Amplifier Studios Plant crops, explore the world, and more in Lightyear Frontier.

Thanks to an announcement post by the devs on X (formally Twitter), Lightyear Frontier will be releasing at 5 PM CET for Xbox and Gamepass, and 7 PM CET on Steam.

Luckily for some, players on Xbox and Gamepass will get the game a few hours earlier than those playing on Steam, so if you’re wanting to get in as soon as possible, it could be worth trying it on the console instead of PC.

Article continues after ad

For other timezones and their release times for Lightyear Frontier, check out our conversions below:

PST: 9 AM (Xbox) & 11 AM(Steam)

EST: 12 PM (Xbox) & 2 PM (Steam)

GMT: 4 PM (Xbox) & 6 PM (Steam)

Thankfully, players won’t have too long to wait for the game to release, and it only needs 10 GB of available space on PC, so it’s likely it won’t take ages to install, meaning you can get planting and exploring in no time.