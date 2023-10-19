UFC 5 early access: Start date, launch time, & how to play

EA’s highly anticipated UFC 5 is just around the corner and for those eager to jump in as soon as possible, there’s an early access window waiting for you. Here’s when it goes live and how you can get in the cage before everyone else.

It’s been three years since the last UFC game from EA hit store shelves. Plenty has changed in the world of combat sports since then, and UFC 5 is set to reflect all the latest innovations and changes we’ve seen of late.

Moving to current-gen hardware only, pivoting to an M rating to allow for a greater level of violence than before, and evolving its many deep gameplay systems is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s on the docket in this new iteration.

Naturally, avid fans are wanting to jump in and get their hands on the newest game right away, and for those who just can’t wait, you’re in luck. UFC 5 has an early access window and here’s all you need to know to play right away.

Electronic Arts Purchasing the Deluxe Edition of UFC 5 is one way to jump in early.

How to play UFC 5 in early access

There are two options when it comes to accessing UFC 5 ahead of its full release.

First, players can opt for the more expensive Deluxe Edition. In pre-ordering this version of the game, you’re granted three days of early access before the Standard Edition floodgates open for the rest of the community.

However, if you’re unsure about spending that much, there is another method. By subscribing to EA Play, you’re able to access a 10-hour trial of UFC during this early access window. If you subscribe and then decide you’re eager to own the game permanently, you’re also given a 10% discount on the full game purchase.

UFC 5 early access start time & launch time

UFC 5’s early access window begins on Monday, October 23. The game is set to unlock at 12:01 AM PT, giving players a full three-day window to jump in before everyone else.

If you’re keen to jump in the cage right away, be sure to brush up on our full UFC 5 coverage here to get an edge on the competition.