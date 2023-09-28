Will Forza Motorsport release on Steam?

Forza Motorsport is the brand new racing game title in the franchise by Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios and if you’re wondering if it’s releasing on Steam, here’s everything you need to know.

Ever since its announcement, Forza Motorsport has attracted the attention of several fans across the world. The Forza franchise in general is extremely popular and a new game with a different take on how the racing aspect is handled is definitely a must-play for fans of the genre.

However, being a Forza game, some players might wonder whether it will arrive on Steam. Previous titles like Forza Horizon are available on the platform and naturally, players are curious about the new one as well, since companies have a habit of moving in and out of platforms from time to time.

Here is what we know about Forza Motorsport on Steam.

Turn 10 Forza Motorsport will be released on Steam.

Is Forza Motorsport releasing on Steam?

Yes, Forza Motorsport is releasing on Steam. The game is available for pre-order right now and will release on October 10, 2023. You will get access to three different editions on Steam, namely the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions.

If you purchase the Premium Edition, you will get access to the day game 5 days earlier. It’s definitely a good deal for those players who are heavily invested in racing games. In fact, Forza Motorsport has a different take on the franchise when compared to some of the previous titles.

Forza Horizon in general has been a more casual game featuring street racing, carnivals, and a more relaxed side of racing. Forza Motorsport, on the other hand, takes the competitive route with circuit racing which is more in line with games like Formula 1.

Therefore, if you are a fan of circuit racing, Forza Motorsport is a must-play for you.

This concludes everything that you need to know about Forza Motorsport. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

