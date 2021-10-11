Xbox Game Pass November 2021: All new games and everything leaving

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

While December will see Halo Infinite finally arrive, there’s plenty to look forward to from Xbox Game Pass in November – including Forza Horizon and Football Manager 2022.

Game Pass November Additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

Football Manager 2022 (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 9

Forza Horizon 5 (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 9

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 11

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass In November

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

We’ll update this list as soon as we hear what’s being removed.

Xbox Game Pass Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of November, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow. We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.