Forza Horizon 5 treasure chest locations: Heights of Mulege & where to find

Can’t find the latest Forza Horizon 5 treasure chest? We’re here to help you locate and smash every season’s chest, including Heights of Mulege and more as they are released.

Since its release on November 5, Forza Horizon 5 has provided fans with more than plenty to do throughout the game. Alongside Event Lab, and Horizon Festival goals, the games Series’ and Seasons will continue to add more content over the coming months.

Alongside each series will include four seasons, with each season bringing new challenges and rewards as they change every week. Each season has a treasure chest to locate on the map, and this guide will help you find it as they release.

Forza Horizon 5 treasure chest locations

Hidden under the accolades menu on Forza Horizon 5 is a list of challenges that award you points towards a bigger goal like a legendary car or two.

Among those challenges is one that unlocks the season’s treasure chest, with the first one being Heights of Mulege. In the Heights of Mulege challenge, you must complete the danger sign jump with two or more stars using the C8 Corvette.

1. Heights of Mulege Treasure chest location

In your C8 Corvette, head over to the Mulage danger sign located northeast of the first house you are awarded in-game. Be aware that you may have to tune your C8, as the stock version may not allow you to go fast enough to make the jump.

Once you complete the challenge, a red circle similar to a barn find will be placed on your map. This treasure chest may be hard to find at first, as it’s a dark brown chest contrasting against the brown sand.

As soon as you head over to the marked location on the map you will notice a long, white tent. Head on over there, and directly north of it will be your treasure.

If you successfully find the treasure chest, smash into it and you will be rewarded with 50,000 credits and a wheel spin.

At the time of writing, the Heights of Mulege is the only treasure chest that has been released into the game. Check back often as we’ll update this guide with all the chests as they release.

