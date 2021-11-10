Forza Horizon 5 players exploit jeeps to earn millions of credits

Forza Horizon 5 players are using an exploit that allows them to buys and sell jeeps to make unlimited money.

Originally reported by Windows Central, some Forza Horizon 5 players are using a loophole that allows them to earn a serious amount of money. The Forza Horizon 5 exploit involves Willys jeep and lets players repeat a simple process and pocket the cash as they go.

While the exploit is likely to be patched as soon as Playground Games get wind of it, players are filling their boots – and bank accounts from it while it’s active. Here’s how it works.

How the Forza Horizon 5 exploit works

Players are buying Willy’s jeep for 40,000 credits, fully upgrading it, then receiving the Super Wheelspin reward that comes next. This, naturally, contains super rewards, one being over a million credits or cars worth insane money.

Essentially, players are guaranteed an epic reward after fully upgrading their jeep. After doing so, these players can then just sell the jeep to another player which allows them to recoup the skill points they spent on it, which they can then use again.

Players can use the Forza jeep exploit again and again

Players can take advantage of this Forza Horizon 5 exploit as much as they like, so players are finding their garages full to the brim with Willys jeeps for this very reason. Not only do the players get some easy Super Wheelspins from this loophole, but it also allows them to earn cash and skill points quickly.

It’s only a matter of time until this exploit is patched out of Forza Horizon 5 by the developers, but by the time it is, many players will already have earned millions of credits from it. They’re also likely to get to keep their ill-gotten gains.