GTA Online fans fear Cayo Perico heist challenge is more bad news for grinders

GTA Online players are worried that the new heist challenge could see Cayo Perico hit with yet another nerf as they’re still not happy with the first change.

When it comes to making money, GTA Online players have plenty of different avenues. You can just do in-game jobs and events, keep different businesses ticking over, and sell cars too. However, the big money comes from heists.

The Cayo Perico heist – which was added back in 2020 – is still the biggest earner for heist grinders. Yet, it doesn’t pay out as much as it used to. The payouts were nerfed back in 2023 in a bid to shake up the in-game economy. That frustrated players who believed that Rockstar were “killing” it.

Article continues after ad

However, with the November 7 weekly update, the heist has had a bit of fresh life injected into it. There is a new community challenge to steal a combined $20 trillion. While some fans are excited at the prospect of a nice reward for doing that, some are worried it’ll mean more Cayo Perico nerfs.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t do it. The last time we beat this challenge they nerfed Cayo,” one fan warned. “They wanna find out which heists/methods people are using to earn the most money, so they can nerf their payouts,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games The Cayo Perico Heist is extremely lucrative, but you will need to have some serious backing.

Another fan added: “Not that the Cayo maniacs will have any problem reaching that – they were the reason it got nerfed to the ground in the first place.”

Those fears aren’t unfounded, of course.

Rockstar is adding a new big job in their annual winter update, so judging how hard fans are grinding old heists is a good way to judge possible new payouts.

They’ve also brought back the Panther Statue for the heist challenge, which will increase payouts. So, make sure you’re targeting that regardless.