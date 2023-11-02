Will Tilted Towers come back in Fortnite Season OG?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is right around the corner, and as the name suggests, the game is set to bring back a lot of OG stuff, such as the Tilted Towers. Here’s what we know.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is officially coming to an end on November 3, 2023, with the new season being termed Season OG.

Season OG is set to bring the game back to its roots, with the game bringing back the Chapter 1 map along with a lot of other OG items such as Supply Drops, Traps and more.

Article continues after ad

That being said, let’s take a look at whether or not Tilted Towers will make a return to Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Will the Tilted Towers return in Fortnite Season OG?

While various leaks had already suggested that Tilted Towers was set to return in the latest season, it has now officially been confirmed by Epic Games that Tilted Towers will be back for Season OG.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fortnite’s official YouTube page released Chapter 4 Season OG’s first teaser, announcing the iconic location’s return as Juice Wrld’s Lucid Dreams played in the background.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Tilted Towers’ return in Season OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad