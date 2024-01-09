Where to buy Fortnite’s The Imagined Limited Edition action figure

The limited edition action figure of Fortnite’s The Imagined has been revealed. Wondering where to buy it? Here’s all you need to know.

Numerous toys and items have been inspired by Fortnite’s metaverse and unique cast of characters. Whether you’re an avid player, a collector, or simply a fan of the game, there are a lot of ways to bring Fortnite into the real world.

Along with the ever-expanding Fortnite community comes an ever-changing assortment of toys and accessories, including Funko Pop! figures, Nerf blasters, board games, and action figures. Action figures are a top seller in the Fortnite merchandise category.

Popular characters from Fortnite, such as Jonesy, Raven, and Skull Trooper, have been created in incredibly realistic and posable action figures by manufacturers like Jazwares and McFarlane Toys. Now a limited edition action figure of The Imagined, one of the members of The Seven (a heroic faction in Fortnite) has now been revealed. Here’s where you can buy the Jazwares-made collectible.

Is Fortnite’s The Imagined Limited Edition action figure out yet?

As of January 9, 2024, the limited edition action figure for The Imagined has not been released in commercial stores yet.

However, according to the YouTube channel Awesome Action Toys, the 1:18 figurine is set to release soon alongside the Malik action figure, another character from Fortnite, in a limited amount of stock.

Furthermore, players are already sharing images of The Imagined action figure on social media and hyping it up with their comments and praising the detailing work on the same.

While there’s no further confirmed date on the release of The Imagined Fortnite figure, you can check out some more Fortnite toys available for purchase right now below.

We’ll update this section once more info about the limited edition action figure becomes available.

So there you have it – all you need to know about Fortnite’s The Imagined Limited Edition action figure. In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

