LEGO Fortnite player recreates Avengers Tower inspired by real-life Marvel set

A LEGO Fortnite player has recreated the Avengers Tower from Marvel within the game, which used the real-life LEGO set version for reference.

LEGO Fortnite has proved immensely popular since it was first introduced during the start of Chapter 5 Season 1.

Players instantly became beloved to the whole new building and survival experience within Fortnite, that shares various similarities to Minecraft. However, it is the creative building aspect of the game, that has been a main factor and has led to players spending countless hours on making endless creative builds.

Since launch, players have made cars, airships, monorails, and have even started to create various replicas in pop culture, taking inspiration from such worlds as Star Wars and Breaking Bad.

Now, the same player who created the Star Destroyer ship from Star Wars, has gone on to make the infamous Avengers Tower in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite player builds Avengers Tower in the game

LEGO Fortnite builder cxt_bro showed off his recreation of the Avengers Tower to reddit, which shows them wearing the Captain America skin in the game, next to the skyscraper.

The collection of images also showed the exact LEGO set from the Marvel Universe that was used to replicate the tower, which shows a remarkable likeness to their in-game version.

Players soon praised them for the achievement, “that’s actually insanely dope my guy,” one said, as another congratulated them, “Wow that is beautiful, well done.”

As others revealed their struggles with building: “How do I reach the building density limit making a shogun village, but this guy gets to make the whole Stark Tower, f*ck my life.”

One even suspected according to the images, that they “didn’t build the other side,” due to density limit. To which cxt_bro replied: “I have, it’s just not polished enough yet which is why you can see little holes and part of the background.”

