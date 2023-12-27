LEGO Fortnite player makes perfect Breaking Bad RV in-game and it’s awesome

A LEGO Fortnite player has now surprisingly made a drivable Breaking Bad RV in the game and it’s awesome. Here’s how it looks and how the player community reacted to it.

With its fast-growing fanbase, LEGO Fortnite has quickly become one of the best free-to-play survival/sandbox games available. Our review lauded the game for taking on established favorites like Minecraft.

Played by more people than in Season OG, LEGO Fortnite has quickly become number one of the three newest additions to the Fortnite ecosystem. The game is inspiring its user base to unleash their imaginations as they build their own Star Destroyer and other one-of-a-kind vehicles, towns, and inspired masterpieces using LEGO materials.

Social media is already crowded with hundreds of imaginative creations made by LEGO Fortnite players. A similar player has recently revealed their build, and it is a fully functional replica of the Breaking Bad RV. You can see the build in action and read the players’ reactions here.

Breaking Bad RV gets the perfect LEGO Fortnite recreation

A user named JustAFrog123 shared their incredible LEGO Fortnite build of a replica of the iconic RV from Breaking Bad. The vehicle consists of six thrusters in the back and four wheels, all built on top of multiple Dynamic Foundation pieces.

Over the base, the player has used LEGO Fortnite materials to shape it identical to the RV. The user then gets inside and shows a work counter and the driver’s area which looks somewhat similar to the one you’re used to seeing in Breaking Bad.

Once they turn on the Activation Switch, the RV boosts up and runs at full speed, while smashing trees and other structures in the way. While you might’ve thought it holds together even after multiple collisions, it doesn’t.

Soon the RV breaks apart and the player floats in the air, as you can in LEGO Fortnite’s Sandbox mode. Looking at the awesome creation, fans turned in their thoughts. One such user said, “LEGO Fortnite potential is INSANE.”

Another chimed in, “Yes way and it’s awesome!” A third player commented, “The only thing cooking faster than battles is Heisenberg’s RV!”

As the mode itself holds a lot of potential for such creations, more features and elements are coming soon to LEGO Fortnite according to leaks around the internet.