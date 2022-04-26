How to watch Twitch Rivals: Zero Build Showdown II tournament

Twitch Rivals will host Fortnite: Zero Build Showdown II, with over $100,000 up for grabs in the prize pool. Here’s how you can watch the Twitch-held tournament.

The permanent introduction of Zero Build within Fortnite is already undoubtedly one of the game’s biggest successes. Allowing players to compete in a bare-bones Fortnite experience, the mode has featured on Twitch Rivals through some mighty tournaments.

Now, the streaming platform has responded to passionate calls from fans who are eager for more, with the announcement of Fortnite: Zero Build Showdown II.

When is Twitch Rivals Fortnite: Zero Build Showdown II?

Mark your calendars for the second Zero Build Showdown, as the thrilling tournament will take place on April 30 and May 1 respectively. According to Twitch Rivals, there is “$100K per region” awaiting the winner, with the following regions taking part in the tournament: Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and North America.

Fancy a chance to claim the winnings yourself or know someone fit for the task? Twitch Rivals are encouraging applicants to get in touch immediately: “Reply with a Fortnite clip and tell us why YOU should be invited, then fill out the form for a chance to play.”

Got what it takes to brawl for $100K in your region? Reply with a Fortnite clip and tell us why YOU should be invited, then fill out the form for a chance to play: https://t.co/HUfI7Fam7c Know a creator who should play in this? Tag ‘em & Vouch 👇 pic.twitter.com/y9eCygrrgE — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) April 25, 2022

How to watch Twitch Rivals Fortnite: Zero Build Showdown II

You’ll be able to catch all of the Fortnite Zero Build action via the official Twitch Rivals page. If you’re not sure what time to tune in for your region, here is when you should hop online:

Europe/Middle East/Africa – 7 PM CEST, 6 PM BST (April 30) Latin America – 4 PM PST, 12 AM BST (April 30) North America – 2 PM PST, 10 AM BST (May 1)



If you want to learn more about the event and interact with fellow Fortnite players, you can also join the Twitch Rivals Discord too.

Now you’re all set to watch Twitch Rivals: Zero Build Showdown II. Want to improve your Fortnite skills in the meantime? Check out our guides here:

