xQc accuses Rust streamers of cheating during Twitch Rivals event

xQc has accused Rust streamers of stream sniping during the recent Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle III amid his other takedowns of fellow streamers in the event as “boring”.

Rust, Twitch Rivals, and drama seems to go hand-in-gand. The survival game has long been used as a game to bring together some of the internet’s biggest streamers, such as OfflineTV’s private server.

However, it seems drama likes to breed from it. Such as in April 2022’s iteration of Rust Team Battle which was cut short. And, it always seems The Juicer finds himself in the middle of it.

And it seems the most recent Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle in May 2023 is no different, as he has accused Rust streamers of stream sniping during the final hours of the event.

In a clip as he watches Tabsy’s, a Rust streamer and part of Team Willjum, base get raided he calls him out for stream sniping by reading his own chat.

“This is the cringiest s*** of all time,” xQc said angrily as he watched the clip. “The entire enemy side is in his base, and his chat just emote spams Raid, and this guy goes into comms and says ‘are we getting raided?’ without even thinking and he just F1’s in the middle of a Raid.”

He claimed that because of Tabsy’s stream sniping, his team reacted faster to a incoming raid. xQc would go on to relay the clip to his teammates, however it’s quite clear many didn’t see it as stream sniping through his chat.

xQc accuses Rust streamers of cheating

In a Reddit thread, a viewer pointed out that in Tabsy’s clip you can hear explosions coming from his bases’ direction, which obviously means a raid.

And another also points out that it is common for Rust streamers to press F1 (which opens the Console) to see who has been killed upon being raided.

However, throughout the event, this wasn’t the first time xQc called out other streamers. Day one of Twitch Rivals, xQc had already called out other streamers in the event as “boring”, claiming they were ruining the event. Included also were accusations of stream sniping.