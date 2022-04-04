Tfue & Cloakzy reunite to beat Ninja, NICKMERCS in $100k Zero Build Fortnite Twitch Rivals event

Twitch Rivals hosted the first major Zero Build tournaments in Fortnite on April 2-3, and there were some familiar faces back among the winners as some stars that were born from Fortnite found themselves in the money.

On April 3, the North American portion of the Twitch Rivals Zero Build Fortnite tournament got underway, with a mix of streaming stars and pros both old and new taking to the Island once again.

The Zero Build mode has proven a huge hit among Fortnite players, including those who thought they had seen the last of the battle royale, and this Twitch Rivals tournament proved it.

With some top names from Fortnite and Twitch competing, here are the final results.

Tfue, Cloakzy & Scoped win Twitch Rivals Fortnite $100k

Alongside former Fortnite duo Cloakzy and Team Liquid pro Scoped, Tfue put in a dominant display in the Zero Build tournament, clocking out with the most eliminations in the tournament.

He beat out intense competition from some Fortnite legends on his way to victory. Here’s the top 10 from the tournament:

Placement Team Points Prize 1 Tfue, Cloakzy, Scoped 135 $21,000 2 NickEh30, NICKMERCS, Clix 115 $15,000 3 Hiko, Ninja, Arkhram 92 $10,500 4 NateHill, Cented, FunkBomb 77 $8,250 5 Sommerset, Muz, Myth 74 $6,750 6 Rodey, Keeoh, Npen 74 $3,000 7 chrismelberger, Thiefs, MackWood 70 $3,000 8 Vanessuh, Rafi, Trix 68 $3,000 9 PayMoneyWubby, Prospering, Alluux 66 $3,000 10 Chap, DMO, Edgeyy 63 $3,000

Elsewhere, players such as TenZ, Legiqn, Pokelawls, xQc, and more took part but failed to make their mark on the tournament.

This $100k tournament is a pre-cursor to the $100k grand final due to take place at the end of May, as big Fortnite creators host their own ‘Creator Series’ tournaments to give everyone a chance of success.

Seeing Tfue and Cloakzy beating out the likes of Ninja and NICKMERCS is a huge throwback for long-time Fortnite fans, and hopefully is a sign of even bigger things to come for the game that changed the direction of gaming completely.