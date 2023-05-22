Team CoconutB wins Twitch Rivals Rust Battle as soon as they kick Erobb

Team CoconutB won Twitch Rivals Rust Battle III as soon as Erobb was kicked from the team for breaking event rules around Twitch chats.

Twitch Rivals and Rust seems to be where drama loves to get kicked up. From 2022’s iteration of Rust Battle ending early after spats about competitive integrity, to xQc accusing various other streamers of stream sniping in the most recent one.

Rust Battle III’s ending is no different. From xQc intentionally opening doors to alliances between teams falling.

Team CoconutB would eventually take the win after a clutch base raid in the final hour of the event. However, right before winning, the team’s co-captain, Erobb, was kicked from the event.

Erobb was kicked from the event in the final hours due to not following one of the chat rules, which is to enable emote only chats. The reason it is enforced is to discourage stream sniping through viewers giving info about other teams.

But because Erobb did not follow it, he was eventually kicked from the event. Erobb would eventually pivot from Rust to play Rocket League and Smash Bros, being forced to sit on the sidelines to watch his team win it all.

However, it seems viewers were more than happy to see Erobb’s boot from the event. Erobb’s final stats were eight kills and 52 deaths, with a K/D of 0.15. With multiple of the kills being teamkills. When he was kicked, they were at the bottom of the remaining teams.

One user on the LSF subreddit claimed about the team’s win, “his team could finally play without the massive weight of him on their backs.”

He would go on to hop into the Team’s call after the win to congratulate them, only to be met with a barrage of insults for “abandoning the team” while they were at their lowest.

Viewers claimed that Erobb may have turned off emote only chat to intentionally get kicked from the event, however we won’t know until Erobb himself confirms nor denies it.