How to unlock the Fortnite Pickle Rick back bling for free

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Pickle Rick has arrived as a free back bling in Fortnite, so here’s everything you need to know to unlock it by completing the game’s new Horde Rush Quests.

Rick & Morty fans have been well-fed in recent Fortnite seasons. After Rick Sanchez appeared in the Chapter 2: Season 7 Battle Pass, characters including Mecha Morty, Queen Summer, and Mr. Meeseeks have all popped up in the shop.

Now, there’s a chance to get one of the show’s most iconic characters – Pickle Rick – as a wearable back bling. The best news? It’s totally free to unlock if you complete all of the Horde Rush Quests that have just gone live in the game.

Epic Games

How to unlock the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite

In order to get the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite, you’ll need to complete eight Horde Rush Quests. Once you’ve done this, the new Rock & Morty cosmetic will automatically be added to your locker.

There are actually nine Horde Rush Quests in total, which means you don’t need to finish every single one, but you will get 20,000 XP for each challenge you complete so it’s not a bad idea to just do them all.

How to complete Horde Rush Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Horde Rush Quests available in Fortnite:

Collect score multipliers (20)

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners (6,000)

Earn 2,000,000 combined team points (2,000,000)

Earn a Team Score of at least 350,000 in a single match (350,000)

Earn a x50 KO Streak (1)

Eliminate Cube Monsters (500)

Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways weapons (100)

Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match (70)

Open chests in Horde Rush (45)

You can access Horde Rush by selecting ‘change mode’ from the lobby and then selecting ‘Horde Rush Zero Build’ from the Discover menu.

These Horde Rush Quests will be available until November 15, 2022, at 2AM ET, so you’ve got just two weeks to work your way through them all and get that Pickle Rick back bling.

Once you’ve got your very own Pickle Rick, check out some more of our Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best Deathrun map codes | How to win Fortnite | Best weapons in Fortnite ranked