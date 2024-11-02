How to get Snoop Dogg skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is now live across all platforms, bringing with it heaps of playable content and unlockable cosmetics.

As outlined by the update’s lengthy patch notes, Remix is all about tapping into players’ nostalgia by bringing back vaulted content from previous seasons while also paying homage to several legendary rap artists.

As well as Eminem and Juice Wrld, Snoop Dogg takes center stage, not only with The Doggpound POI in Chapter 2’s reprised map but suitably-themed skins and emotes. Here’s how to get them.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Snoop Dogg Outfit & Stunt on ’em Walk Emote

The Snoop Dogg outfit and associated cosmetics are obtained by purchasing the D-O-Double G Bundle in the Fortnite Shop for 3,500 V-Bucks. This bundle includes the following items:

Dogg House Back Bling

Snoop Dogg Outfit

The Dogg Emote

Snoop’s Walk Emote

Lowrider Bike Glider

Axizzle Pickaxe

Drop it Like it’s Hot Jam Track





If any of the above aren’t of interest to you, every item is available for purchase separately, so you can pick and choose.

Music Pass ’93 Dogg outfit

In addition to the D-O-Double G Bundle, a separate, cel-shaded skin based on Snoop’s likeness is available via Fortnite’s Music Pass. For more information about the Music Pass and Fortnite Festival, check out the dedicated patch notes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The LBC ’93 Dogg Outfit is available from Fortnite’s Music Pass

While there’s no other option than to pay to dress up like Snoop, there’ll be plenty of freebies to earn throughout Remix. Every player that logs in between November 30 and December 1 will unlock the cel-shaded Slayer Juice Wrld Outfit skin at no additional cost.

Likewise, if you’ve got some V-Bucks leftover from previous Battle Passes but not quite enough to purchase the Snoop bundle, Remix’s refreshed rewards track includes several skins, Meowdas, and Dynamo TNTina. To help get you started on that front, here are all the weekly challenges and quests available throughout November.

Article continues after ad

For more information on everything included in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, check out the patch notes and our breakdown of every new, vaulted, and unvaulted OG weapon in Fortnite Reload mode.