How to play Liquid Death’s Murder Mountain map in Fortnite

Wondering how to play the viral Murder Mountain Fortnite Creative map by Liquid Death? Here’s how you can easily do so in the game and survive the test of ultimate skill.

Fortnite’s player base is actively enjoying an abundance of UEFN experiences in 2023. The user base has been diligently striving to provide substantial support to their favorite creators, whether it be through a Red vs Blue map or their preferred Only Up! recreation.

Following the collaboration of UEFN maps between Fortnite and various brands including Nike, Balenciaga, and others to bring fans closer to their ecosystems, the beverage behemoth Liquid Death has now released an exciting Creative mode game for players. Liquid Death’s Murder Mountain is the new UEFN experience that challenges players to be the last man standing in an ultimate survival test.

Should you succeed in surviving, Murder Man himself will ruthlessly execute your thirst. Although the mode contains several intriguing items and consumables, here is how to play it within Fortnite.

How to play Liquid Death UEFN map in Fortnite

Liquid Death’s Murder Mountain is a survival game in Fortnite made using UEFN and requires you to use classic weapons and consumables to eliminate your opponents. During the round, you’ll be moving around a landscape that also features crates of Liquid Death beverages on the ground.

The goal is simple – splash your opponents with Liquid Death (Chug Splash) and eliminate them using your weapons to survive. Be the last man standing and you shall witness the Murder Man himself. However, follow these steps to play the game in Fortnite:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred device. Click on the search bar on the top right. Type Liquid Death’s Murder Mountain or enter the code 8498-5199-9768. Press Enter and you’ll see a title screen of the game. Click on Play and you’ll be loaded into the lobby. You can invite your friends or choose Fill to battle other players.

Alternatively, you can also head to the official UEFN Experience page on the Fortnite website and add the game to your playlist. Afterward, when you launch Fortnite, you’ll be able to see the game in your preferred playlist.

So there you have it, how to play the Liquid Death Murder Mountain Fortnite map.

