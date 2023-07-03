How to get the Velocity Edge Pickaxe for free in Fortnite

If you’re a Fortnite player looking for free cosmetic items, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a new one to get. By subscribing to Amazon’s Cloud Gaming service Luna and completing the required actions, you can acquire the Velocity Edge Pickaxe.

Whether it’s Samsung or Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, Fortnite is known to partner with a wide variety of companies to bring its gameplay experience to gamers as closely as possible. Many of today’s gamers would rather play for free on whatever gadget they happen to have on them than shell out hundreds of dollars for a dedicated gaming machine.

For games like Fortnite, where players may use virtually any device, cloud gaming has therefore been a huge success. Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna, which allows users to stream thousands of games on their FireTV or other Amazon-powered devices, now includes Fortnite.

As its first in-game collaboration, Amazon and Fortnite have revealed the Velocity Edge Pickaxe as a free cosmetic item for Amazon Luna subscribers. Here’s how you can get it in the game.

Get the free Velocity Edge Pickaxe in Fortnite using Amazon Luna

Fortnite players can now get the free Velocity Edge Pickaxe by simply playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna between July 3 at 12:00pm ET and July 17 at 11:59pm ET. Users who play the game on the platform during the course of these days will receive the free item within seven days starting July 19, 2023.

Epic Games / Amazon Players can now enjoy Fortnite on their FireTV using Amazon Luna and grab freebies.

This item may be acquired by playing Fortnite on mobile phones, computers, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, and certain Samsung smart TVs that are Luna-supported. If you’re a Luna customer, whether you’re a Prime member, a Luna+ subscriber, or just trying out Luna+ for a week, you’re eligible for this in-game reward.

Currently, you can access Amazon Luna cloud gaming service in the United States (excluding territories), the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. You can play Fortnite on these devices using the steps below:

Playing via the Chrome browser.

Playing via the Microsoft Edge browser.

Playing via the Safari browser on iPhone/iPad.

Using the Luna app for Windows PC or macOS, available from the Amazon Luna Getting Started page.

Using the Luna app for Fire tablets and Fire TV. Two ways to get the app: On your Fire tablet or Fire TV, download Luna from “Apps.” “Deliver” Luna to your Fire tablet or Fire TV from the Amazon Appstore.

Using the Luna app for Samsung TV. Find the Luna app via the Samsung Gaming Hub launcher bar, or download the app from the Samsung App Store.



If you launch Fortnite while in Amazon Luna, you’ll be automatically signed in with your Epic account. However, if you have an Epic account on one platform and want to play on another, your progress will be transferred automatically.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the free Velocity Edge Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

