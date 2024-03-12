How to get Odyssey skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you’re wondering how to get the Odyssey skin in Fortnite and how to change the skin’s armor colors, then here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite has refreshed its Item Shop and introduced a brand-new Battle Pass for Chapter 5, Season 2, themed around myths and mythology.

One of the talking points of this season so far is the Greek-themed Odyssey skin. Epic Games first introduced Odyssey into Fortnite by replacing the Silas Hesk NPC at the Ruined Reels POI. This allowed players to interact with her and complete various quests in the buildup to Season 2.

Now that Season 2 has been fully released, players can finally get their hands on her skin and related cosmetics. The Odyssey Outfit has become increasingly popular after players discovered it is a reactive skin whose armor color can change to eight different colors.

So, here’s how to get the Odyssey skin in Fortnite and how to change her armor color.

How to get Odyssey skin in Fortnite

In order to get the Odyssey skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit Style and interchangeable helmet Style. As well as this, you are able to change the color of the metal material for your armor.

Epic Games Odyssey is the first skin available as part of the Original Spotlight collection in the Item Shop.

Once you’re in the Item Shop, select the Royale Originals tab and then the Original Spotlight section. You can then simply select the Odyssey Outfit and hit the Purchase button to get the skin. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

You can also get the Blade of Ages Pickaxe within the Original Spotlight section of the Item Shop for 800 V-Buck. This is part of the Ageless Odyssey cosmetic set, which you can see in the above screenshot.

How to change Odyssey skin armor color

In order to change the Odyssey skin armor color, you will need to rank up in the Ranked Fortnite mode. Odyssey’s Outfit armor color will change color style depending on what rank you currently are in the Ranked version of the Battle Royale mode.

Here are all the eight ranks in Fortnite Ranked that will change Odyssey’s armor color:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Elite

Champion

Unreal

