Knowing how to get Malachite in LEGO Fortnite is incredibly important for players who wish to forge Malachite Slabs. So, here’s exactly where and how you can get your hands on this resource.

LEGO Fortnite is brimming with resources that players need to farm to level up their Village and craft the best weapons. One such item is Malachite, a green ore that can be converted into Malachite Slabs and used in various crafting recipes.

Article continues after ad

However, just like Flexwood, Knotroot, and Blast Core, knowing where to find Malachite can be rather tricky. So, to cut down your in-game searching, our LEGO Fortnite Malachite guide will have you mining this valuable resource in no time.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite Malachite location & how to get

Epic Games Malachite is found on ledges in the Frostlands.

Before you go hunting down Malachite in LEGO Fortnite, be sure to bring plenty of Cold Resistance food like Spicy Peppers. Once you have these safely tucked away in your inventory, follow the steps outlined below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Forge an Epic Pickaxe by using x8 Obsidian Slabs and x5 Frostpine Rods.

by using x8 Obsidian Slabs and x5 Frostpine Rods. Head over to the Frostlands (snowy biome).

(snowy biome). Make your way over to the cliffs and ledges of the Frostlands.

of the Frostlands. Mine the green stones you see with your Epick Pickaxe.

Some Malachite deposits may be harder to reach than others, so we recommend taking materials that you can use to build some stairs. This will ensure you can get your hands on even the most well-hidden Malachite.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about obtaining Malachite in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite