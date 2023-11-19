How to get Lewis Hamilton skin in Fortnite Season OG

Lewis Hamilton has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG with various skins. Here is exactly how to get all the skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite has returned to its nostalgic roots in their Chapter 4 Season OG update and players have been loving it. The Battle Royale even went on to smash its player count records, achieving over 44 million players in just one day.

Season OG has also brought along a fan-favorite Stranger Things collaboration with a brand-new Eleven skin and now Epic Games has added F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

The star-studded racing driver joins as part of their highly acclaimed Icon Series, which has previously included the likes of Fortnite’s most famous content creator Ninja, and Basketball superstar LeBron James.

Just like the previous Icon Series skins, Hamilton joins with his own skin, complete with a jam-packed cosmetic bundle for you to get your hands on. Here’s exactly how to get Lewis Hamilton in Fortnite.

Epic Games Fornite’s collaboration with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton was released into the Item Shop in Fortnite on November 17, 2023, at 7 PM ET.

How to get Lewis Hamilton skin in Fortnite

In order to get the Lewis Hamilton skin and related cosmetics in Fortnite you would need to purchase them from the in-game Item Shop.

There are various options you can choose from in the Item Shop as part of the Lewis Hamilton Icon Series collection, see all of these below.

Bundle Cosmetic rewards Price Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Outfit

Rocket-Ready Roscoe Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Launch Day Lewis Hamilton Launch Day Lewis Hamilton Outfit

Pole Positioner Back Bling

Pole Positioner Pickaxe 1,800 V-Bucks Lewis Hamilton Bundle Lewis Hamilton Outfit

Rocket-Ready Roscoe Back Bling

Launch Day Lewis Hamilton Outfit

Pole Positioner Back Bling

Pole Positioner Pickaxe 2,400 V-Bucks Lewis Hamilton Gear Bundle Auto Clutch Back Bling 1,000 V-Bucks Scootin’ Circles Scootin’ Circles Emote 300 V-Bucks Slipstream Surfer Slipstream Surfer Glider 800 V-Bucks Race Day Flair Race Day Flair Wrap 500 V-Bucks

The cheapest option if you are only interested in Lewis Hamilton’s Fortnite skin is to get the Lewis Hamilton bundle for just 1,500 V-Bucks, which also comes with his dog as a Back Bling to round it out.

That’s everything we know about how to get the Lewis Hamilton skins in Fortnite!

