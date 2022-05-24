How to complete all Fortnite Rail Gun Recon Week Quests

Rail Gun Recon Week has started in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, with a new set of Rail Gun Recon Quests to complete to help you max out that Battle Pass.

Following in the footsteps of Sideways Showdown Week is Rail Gun Recon Week! It’s the latest ‘Wild Week’ in the run-up to the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, giving players a chance to earn more XP.

As well as unvaulting the Rail Gun and the Recon Scanner for one week, Epic Games has launched a new set of Rail Gun Recon Quests that require you to deal damage, get headshots, and mark enemy players.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to complete each Rail Gun Recon Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

All Rail Gun Recon Week Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Rail Gun Recon Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

Deal damage from 50 or more meters with the Railgun (500)

Deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds of scanning them (500)

Deal damage to opponents with the Railgun (500)

Deal damage to opponents with the Railgun (2500)

Deal damage to opponents with the Railgun (10000)

Get a headshot with the Railgun (1)

Mark enemy players using the Recon Scanner (5)

Mark enemy players using the Recon Scanner (25)

Mark enemy players using the Recon Scanner (100)

These quests aren’t live right now but they were shared by leakers, so they could be added in the future or they might have been scrapped:

Hit an opponent with a Recon Scanner grenade (1)

Collect a Recon Scanner and a Railgun in the same match (1)

How to complete Rail Gun Recon Quests in Fortnite

In order to complete these quests, you’ll need to find both a Railgun and a Recon Scanner. You can find these weapons as floor loot or in Chests, but they’re a high rarity so it might take a while to get them.

Dealing damage with the Railgun is as simple as shooting your opponents, but the Recon Scanner works a little differently – if you shoot it at the ground, nearby enemies will be marked with a red diamond.

This is known as ‘scanning’ your opponents, which is key to completing the ‘Mark enemy players using the Recon Scanner’ and ‘Deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds of scanning them’ quests.

Finally, if you’re looking to get a headshot with the Railgun, be aware that this weapon takes a while to charge up, so this one might be tricky. Use stealth to target stationary players for the best chance.

Once you've completed all of these Rail Gun Recon Quests

