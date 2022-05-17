How to complete all Sideways Showdown Week Quests in Fortnite

Sideways Showdown Week has begun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and there’s a brand new set of Sideways Showdown Quests to complete to help you top up that XP.

We’re now approaching the final weeks of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and you know what that means? Wild Weeks are back! First up is Sideways Showdown Week, which sees the return of Sideways Weapons.

As well as unvaulting the Sideways Minigun and Sideways Rifle, Epic Games have released a new set of Sideways Showdown Quests that require you to deal damage, overheat a gun, and upgrade weapons.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to complete each Sideways Showdown Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

All Sideways Showdown Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Sideways Showdown Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

Damage opponents with Sideways Weapons (500)

Damage opponents with Sideways Weapons (1500)

Damage opponents with Sideways Weapons (4500)

Damage opponents with Sideways Weapons (10000)

Upgrade a Sideways Weapon at an Upgrade Bench (1)

Overheat any Sideways gun (1)

Collect a Sideways Minion and a Sideways Rifle in a single match (2)

These quests aren’t live right now but they were shared by leakers, so they could be added in the future or they might have been scrapped:

Defeat IO Forces with the Sideways Minigun (5)

Damage opponents from 40 or more meters with the Sideways Rifle (15)

How to complete Sideways Showdown Quests in Fortnite

We’ve got a guide to help you find the Sideways Minigun and Sideways Rifle – and upgrade them – right here, so make sure you check that out if you’re struggling to complete these Sideways Showdown Quests.

When it comes to overheating a Sideways gun, you can do this by simply firing it continuously. Eventually, it will reach full power, and then shortly after it will start to overheat, rendering it temporarily useless.

Defeating IO Forces requires you to visit an area where the Imagined Order has control. Right now, the only place to do that is Command Cavern or The Collider, a new POI that was added in the v20.40 update.

Be careful, though, as Huntmaster Saber – an Imagined Order boss – now spawns at The Collider and he’s very difficult to take down. We’d recommend avoiding him and targeting regular IO soldiers instead.